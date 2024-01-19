2. "The school goodie bags! Each student brings them in for the whole class for every holiday and birthdays. And yes, it’s only around $30 at a time, but it's almost every month."

"Plus, there's pressure to find cute things that are appropriate (no food dyes, not all candy, no choking hazards, etc.)."

—K.J.



"All the money they need to bring to school in general. Every other day, he brings home reminders about things they need money for — and they always want cash or check, which I never have."



—Ashley