Biggie and Tupac. Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton. Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. These are just some of the most iconic celebrity feuds in pop culture history. But in retrospect, they were kind of boring and predictable.
It's time to spice things up a bit. In 2024, I want to see the most random celeb mashups fighting over things that absolutely do not matter.
If I don't write a BuzzFeed headline like "You'll Never Believe Why Snooki And Stephen King Are Beefing" by the end of December, 2024 was a wasted year.
Here are a few feuds I'd LOVE to see this year — and some suggestions for how they can get started:
(Again, these are purely hypothetical and from my silly little brain.)