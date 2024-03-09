14.

"In seventh grade, we were given the assignment of writing a family history. This was long before DNA tracing was around. We were supposed to show ancestry and family stories. I tried to tell the teacher that I didn't know any family other than my mother (she'd been thrown out of the house as a pregnant, unmarried teenager), and she never gave me any information about other family members. The teacher blew me off. I turned in my paper with what little I knew and wrote about what it was like to grow up with only my mother. The teacher gave me an F and said in front of the class that it wasn't his fault that I had 'a tramp for a mother.' I was 12 years old. To this day, that comment still hurts."