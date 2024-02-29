Skip To Content
    What's The Worst Thing You Ever Heard A Teacher Say To A Student?

    Students tend to remember the horrible things teachers said to them looooong after graduation.

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Anyone who was lucky enough to have supportive teachers growing up knows what a positive long-term impact they have on your life. But the opposite is true of bad teachers — the derisive and nasty offhand comments they make can stay with you well into adulthood.

    This image shows a split scene with two women teaching, one with a green sign saying &quot;green flag&quot; and the other holding a book with a red sign &quot;red flag&quot;
    20th Television / Warner Bros. Television / Gemma LaMana/©Columbia PictureS/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Some teachers make blatantly hateful comments (like racism, ableism, classism, etc.), while others are more passive aggressive (like discouraging a student from applying to a "good" college and telling them to be "realistic").

    Screenshot from &quot;Key &amp;amp; Peele&quot;
    Comedy Central

    Regardless, students tend to remember the horrible things teachers say looooong after graduation.

    Man sitting on floor by window, resting head on hand with bag beside him, appears stressed
    Adene Sanchez / Getty Images

    Do you remember a terrible thing your teacher said to you or a classmate that STILL haunts you to this day? Let us know in the comments (or submit anonymously through this form) for a chance to have your story featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!