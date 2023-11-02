You'll Pass Away From Laughing At The 47 Funniest Tweets By Women Last Month (RIP!!!)
"to do lists are so fun. it’s just 'drink water' and 'read' followed by a list of everything i’ve ever wanted to achieve since i was 7" —@_chase_____
October is behind us, which means you have a few more days to wear your favorite jean jacket before temperatures plummet. Use them wisely!
Hurry! You will only have these 2 weeks to wear jackets that do nothing— amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) October 22, 2023
Make sure you follow all these hilarious ladies on Twitter!
1.
When you check the furniture website and the home page says "We are the tellers of a story not commonly told" and it's like okay I guess they're not doing a sale— Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) October 4, 2023
2.
bill nye’s full name is william new years eve— kim (@KimmyMonte) October 30, 2023
3.
Regularly haunted by my own hubris - tried to set my bf up on a playdate with my coworkers husband because they both “really like bikes.” Anyways, it turns out her husband was in the Tour De France— C. E. Aubin (@ceaubin) October 25, 2023
4.
Just sold this candle to an elderly woman who immediately asked for scissors,clipped the wick off, then giggled her way out of the store 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZGtkHj7m9q— Katie (@_ugh_whatnow) October 23, 2023
5.
If i was a girl cat and i saw a boy cat get the zoomies that would be such an ick— callie actually (@eggshellfriend) October 17, 2023
6.
I love how Dyson’s whole thing is just Air. Like yeah we make the things that suck it in with the dust. And also the things that blow it out for your hair. And also for your hands in the public restroom. Fuck with me— eliza (@elizamclamb) October 18, 2023
7.
New rejection level unlocked: “we are grateful for the confidence you have demonstrated in sending your work”— Frances Klein (@fklein907) October 17, 2023
8.
Girls will suffer unearthly tragedies and still run errands the same day with a smile on their face but if a man’s parents divorce when he is 12 he will unleash his wrath on the world for the rest of his life— Soup (@soupinthering) October 9, 2023
9.
I don’t know why I have a headache??? all I do is look at screens much of the day then go out in the sun for hours then grind my teeth all night— danielle weisberg for hire (@danielleweisber) October 8, 2023
10.
Men’s love language is telling you facts you already know— Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan_) October 11, 2023
11.
I been crying laughing for an hour man. My homeboy rents his car out to ppl on Turo, and somebody rented his Camaro from him for 4 days right? They tinted his windows yall LMFAOOOOOO brought his shit back with tinted windows WHY 😭 pic.twitter.com/X9Mb8Pg0yc— wiz fajita (@trillary_banks_) October 23, 2023
12.
lana del rey just said “isn’t it cool that we’re playing on a full moon tonight” and everyone turned around to look at the moon and it was not full at all— paige hettinger (@404paigenotfnd) October 2, 2023
13.
*touches his circumcision scar* i’m sorry i couldn’t protect you— ghost 𖤐 (@ghostcoochie) October 5, 2023
14.
I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist— Katja Herbers (@katjaherbers) October 5, 2023
15.
to do lists are so fun. it’s just “drink water” and “read” followed by a list of everything i’ve ever wanted to achieve since i was 7— chase (@_chase_____) October 29, 2023
16.
The vet called my 7 yr old dog a “senior” today which is impossible because she’s just a baby?? like… she & i discuss it often abt how she is just a tiny little baby … ??— Amanda Brooke Perrin (@brookeperrin) October 24, 2023
17.
Family guy is so insane bc why were ppl dating that dog— Bones• (@boneseyy) October 4, 2023
18.
this box has been sitting in my hallway for *six weeks* and my husband has not asked me what it is, why I haven’t opened it, or if I should ever plan on moving it and this is what it’s like when both partners have ADHD. pic.twitter.com/NMB0ZJQlku— emily (@emilykmay) October 14, 2023
19.
There was a guy at the set last night who was hooting and hollering and filming the entire thing. As the opener I’m like this is probably just a drunk fan of the headliners. Come to find out it was my HIGH SCHOOL DRUG DEALER who came out to support.. king I will always remember u— eliza (@elizamclamb) October 17, 2023
20.
Love driving home from TJ Maxx, my car full of $76 worth of absolutely nothing, wolfing down my disgusting little snack mix from a made up company called like “PopFactory Krinkle Snacks Inc” that I found in the same aisle as dog toys— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) October 4, 2023
21.
My closest encounter with the mafia is I went to a starkly empty pizza place in Rhode Island once, they seemed utterly confused that I wanted a pizza, it took 45 minutes to make, they gave it to me for free, and it was the best pizza I’d ever had.— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 4, 2023
22.
Last night I was at a very fancy restaurant and I watched a woman casually take a sip of water out of a small vase of roses on the table. Her husband didn’t react at all.— AlwaysAshley (@AshleyAlready) October 29, 2023
I cannot stop thinking about it.
23.
Thinking about how I got my own blood drawn in case I needed it for a transfusion in advance of major surgery, and they didn’t use it so I asked for it back, and the hospital paused before being like, “We don’t do blood doping here.”— Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) October 11, 2023
24.
Oh my god I needed this laugh. This is all a rejected candidate emailed me in response to a form rejection email. I'm trying to decide if I respond earnestly or not. pic.twitter.com/oq7h8eet4U— Manic Pixie Dream Taco (@QueenofTacos) October 24, 2023