    You'll Pass Away From Laughing At The 47 Funniest Tweets By Women Last Month (RIP!!!)

    "to do lists are so fun. it’s just 'drink water' and 'read' followed by a list of everything i’ve ever wanted to achieve since i was 7" —@_chase_____

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    October is behind us, which means you have a few more days to wear your favorite jean jacket before temperatures plummet. Use them wisely!

    Twitter: @ambermruffin

    Make sure you follow all these hilarious ladies on Twitter!

    1.

    Twitter: @annadrezen

    2.

    Twitter: @KimmyMonte

    3.

    Twitter: @ceaubin

    4.

    Twitter: @_ugh_whatnow

    5.

    Twitter: @eggshellfriend

    6.

    Twitter: @elizamclamb

    7.

    Twitter: @fklein907

    8.

    Twitter: @soupinthering

    9.

    Twitter: @danielleweisber

    10.

    Twitter: @ginnyhogan_

    11.

    Twitter: @trillary_banks_

    12.

    Twitter: @404paigenotfnd

    13.

    Twitter: @ghostcoochie

    14.

    Twitter: @katjaherbers

    15.

    Twitter: @_chase_____

    16.

    Twitter: @brookeperrin

    17.

    Twitter: @boneseyy

    18.

    Twitter: @emilykmay

    19.

    Twitter: @elizamclamb

    20.

    Twitter: @clhubes

    21.

    Twitter: @baddestmamajama

    22.

    Twitter: @AshleyAlready

    23.

    Twitter: @lingerie_addict

    24.

    Twitter: @QueenofTacos