    Fair Warning: You'll Literally Pass Away From Laughing At The 28 Funniest Tweets By Women Last Week (RIP!!!)

    "I have compiled an exhaustive list of people who saw me last week and didn’t tell me about that chin hair. You won’t be forgiven." —@anylaurie16

    Alice Lahoda
    Congratulations, you've survived a whole week of Standard Time. I hope you welcomed your seasonal depression home with open arms, because you're about to see a lot of one another!

    Twitter: @KimmyMonte

    Make sure you follow all these hilarious ladies on Twitter!

    1.

    Twitter: @Annie_Wu_22

    2.

    Twitter: @_chase_____

    3.

    Twitter: @caitiedelaney

    4.

    Twitter: @lmegordon

    5.

    small cat in a store
    @lemonpepperwing / Via Twitter: @lemonpepperwing

    6.

    Twitter: @clareblackwood

    7.

    Twitter: @lizzzzzielogan

    8.

    Twitter: @Aikiwomannc

    9.

    Twitter: @scumbelievable

    10.

    Twitter: @AngryBlackLady

    11.

    Twitter: @AbbyHasIssues

    12.

    Twitter: @omgskr

    13.

    Twitter: @holy_schnitt

    14.

    Twitter: @mommajessiec

    15.

    Twitter: @_hood_mona_lisa

    16.

    Twitter: @anylaurie16

    17.

    Twitter: @audipenny

    18.

    Twitter: @RiotGrlErin

    19.

    Twitter: @missmulrooney

    20.

    Twitter: @emily_murnane

    21.

    Twitter: @budm1ser

    22.

    Twitter: @itssherifield

    23.

    Twitter: @1followernodad

    24.

    Twitter: @offbeatorbit

    25.

    Twitter: @hello__caitlin

    26.

    Twitter: @lmegordon

    27.

    Twitter: @Guavah_Go