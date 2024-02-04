Skip To Content
    46 Tweets By Women Last Month That Are So, So, So, So, Soooooo Outrageously Hilarious

    "during awards season i start talking like a football fan… this is our year… it’s all rigged… it all comes down to who wants it more… this is the worst performance of the season…" —@ihcarama

    Alice Lahoda
    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's somehow February already (WTF???), which means Valentine's Day is right around the corner. If you still need to buy a gift, might I suggest this lovely heart-shaped clickoris?

    Twitter: @equine__dentist

    And if you're single, no worries! Here are 46 hilarious tweets by women from January to keep you company. (Make sure you follow all these hilarious ladies on Twitter!)

    1.

    Twitter: @_chase_____

    2.

    Twitter: @roastmalone_

    3.

    Twitter: @deadeyebrakeman

    4.

    Twitter: @lilgrapefruits

    5.

    Twitter: @pastoralcomical

    6.

    Twitter: @holly

    7.

    Twitter: @VeryBadLlama

    8.

    Twitter: @bigmoodenergy

    9.

    Text notifying someone that their pics are being used to catfish, and when asked to link to it, they say &quot;Of course / @NASA cuz ur outta this world&quot;
    @H1TWOM4N / Via x.com

    10.

    Twitter: @holy_schnitt

    11.

    Columbia Pictures / Via Twitter: @keelyflaherty

    12.

    Twitter: @ihcarama

    13.

    Twitter: @samlymatters

    14.

    Twitter: @mahaaaay

    15.

    Twitter: @lucyj_ford

    16.

    Twitter: @D0ROG4YA

    17.

    Person posts photo of friend&#x27;s door with a large hole by the locks, saying they were robbed &quot;in the goofiest way&quot;: Someone drilled a hole right through their front door
    @SydneyBattle / Via x.com

    18.

    Twitter: @clhubes

    19.

    Twitter: @paularambles

    20.

    Twitter: @aneesahbritz02

    21.

    Twitter: @julia_doubleday

    22.

    Twitter: @missmulrooney

    23.

    Patrick Smith  / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @RohitaKadambi

    24.

    Twitter: @unimpresst

    25.

    Twitter: @jamiattenberg

    26.

    Twitter: @clapifyoulikeme

    27.

    Twitter: @moongrudge

    28.

    Twitter: @jennasaysquoi

    29.

    Twitter: @Luiseach