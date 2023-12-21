I'm Laughing (And Sobbing) At These 50 Tweets About Being A Woman In 2023
2023 was a wild year for ladies, so it's time to look back at the 50 tweets that sum up the highs and lows of being a woman this year!
We'll mention it all: the good, the bad, and the ugly.
To start us off, dating in 2023 was ROUGH.
1.
why would u ever want to be friends with benefits with a man? like what benefits are u getting aside from a life lesson— soup (@jasminericegirl) January 10, 2023
2.
“women won’t date me because of my political opinions” pic.twitter.com/iTALU5Vrmb— Amy A (@lolennui) November 27, 2023
3.
when a girl doesn't post her boyfriend i think understandable! privacy is everything, when a guy doesn't post his girlfriend i think Wow what a trashcan— mariana (@pastapilled) September 26, 2023
4.
I am once again thinking about how if Taylor Swift moves to Missouri for Travis Kelce it will literally be the plot of Gone Girl. You can't take an insane blonde who loves cryptic scavenger hunts out of the NY metro area! There will be a body count!— lox populi (@elizabethbelsky) November 28, 2023
5.
thinking about when i was living with the man i was dating and he told me i couldn’t listen to his vinyl copy of pinkerton because he was saving the first listen for the perfect moment when, one day, he would be single and just moving into a new apartment alone— miranda (@mirandareinert) May 16, 2023
6.
i was telling my mom how dating is hard because i’m out meeting plenty of people but it seems like everyone my age is already paired off and she goes “maybe you can find a man who’s just woken up from a coma”— Merry Ellen (@alissacaliente) April 26, 2023
7.
at a bibimbap place and a young guy next to me just said “I’ve actually forgotten how to use forks because I spent so long in Japan” to his date do I say something do I save her— Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) June 8, 2023
8.
A republican man with a nose ring just flirted with me and it’s like sir which is it— Blair Socci (@blairsocci) November 27, 2023
9.
enough pic.twitter.com/ox4QzIHEBO— soup (@jasminericegirl) April 13, 2023
10.
My mom’s 60-something friend was set up with a 67-year-old guy who is “not looking for anything serious” in case you think that ever ends— Sara K. Runnels (@omgskr) January 8, 2023
11.
My mum is soooooo obsessed with marrying me off because she’s scared I’ll have no kids and be bitter. So, I was like cool, here’s Tinder, swipe on a man you think is decent. 50 minutes later, she hadn’t swiped right on one. She’s understanding the hellscape now— Alicia. (@AliciaDRxx) July 30, 2023
12.
Yall love saying this generation be using men for money. I was getting ice cream with my guy friend, I go to pay, he stops me and pays. While he’s paying the old lady next to me says, “whenever you’re with a man, remember you left your wallet at home.” Like okay granny.— niccoya ⭐️ (@niccoyat) October 12, 2023
13.
I’m deleting dating apps and going back to bed with my vibrator pic.twitter.com/jQ83oIlLfC— abby govindan (@abbygov) March 6, 2023
And married life for women has been rough since the dawn of time.
14.
1950s guy who just had six martinis for lunch, getting back into his cadillac: i wonder what my bitch wife is making for dinner— yr good friend justice (@clothingweapon) November 12, 2023
housewife, completely zoomed out on lithium: [encasing a whole ham in jell-o]
15.
i just saw my neighbors (a couple) outside smoking, so i went up to introduced myself. without saying a word, the guy immediately went inside and closed the door. then the woman very warmly said “hi! i’m erica. that’s my husband. he’s miserable.”— girlboss CTE vibes (@mean_worm) June 23, 2023
Honestly, men (both fictional and real) aren't anything to write home about.
16.
i hate when energy drinks are marketed toward men. what could they possible need energy for? telling lies??— meredith (@dietz_meredith) July 5, 2023
17.
We're watching Love Actually and WHAT was Mark going to do with all that footage of Keira Knightley? Because all possible answers are terrifying.— Two Time Emmy Winner Ali B (@wtflanksteak) December 11, 2023
18.
Women’s sexual fantasies be like “I wish I ran away from my arranged marriage and a cowboy who was paid by my fiancé tracks me down to take me home but on the way back we get into hijinks and fall in love” and men’s fantasies be like “idk anal”— meg “Yooper” bitchell (@MeganBitchell) March 30, 2023
19.
March 30, 2023
20.
men b like She accused me of things that Are true grrrrrr— ༺𖤐༻ (@G0REMAMl) May 15, 2023
21.
a year into our relationship we were staying at his mum’s place and I started making the bed one morning and he said “babe stop! my mum will do that, she LOVES making the bed for me” https://t.co/wlRP29dCLu— tori (@doritenholm) April 24, 2023
Being a mom in 2023 was wild.
22.
one day you're young and hot and cool, the next you're putting go go squeez applesauce pouches on subscribe 'n save.— emily (@emilykmay) November 6, 2023
23.
At 4 my daughter convinced her pre-k class that her dad was eaten by a shark. We are a 2 mom family (never a dad in the picture). Several kids were crying as they ran to the teachers. Didn’t find out about it until the last day of school months later. Now she’s a theater kid. 😏— Marcie 🏳️🌈 (@jedimarcie) May 17, 2023
24.
My youngest tried to prank me by acting like he was going to drink his bath water, and I told him, “You better not. That’s nothing but butthole soup!”— Kiss my Fat Ash🍑 (@Tobi_Is_Fab) November 8, 2023
He made a face and said, “That sounds good. Why don’t you start making butthole soup for dinner?”
I’ve met my match.
25.
Shout out to the mom who signed up for paper plates within seconds of the class holiday party list going live— meghan (@deloisivete) December 13, 2023
26.
I have the same birthday as my mother-in-law, and my 5yo asked if we’re twins. He’s lucky he’s adorable.— Mediocre Mom (@MediocreMamaa) May 25, 2023
27.
i just watched a girl get a facetime call from her friend telling her she’s pregnant and she was like squealing “omg yay this is the best news i’m so happy for you” then she hung up and said “that is so fucked up” out loud to no one— cassandra (@cassbwell) March 17, 2023
Even our bodies make life harder for us.
28.
That poop on the first day of your period should clear up any confusion to what God’s gender is.— Kyla Jenée Lacey (@Kyla_Lacey) August 28, 2023
29.
gotta apologize to male authors because I just walked down the stairs and it turns out my chest did actually breast boobily— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) February 6, 2023
30.
Girls will suffer unearthly tragedies and still run errands the same day with a smile on their face but if a man’s parents divorce when he is 12 he will unleash his wrath on the world for the rest of his life— Soup (@soupinthering) October 9, 2023
31.
It is annoying that as soon as a woman turns 30, people start reminding her constantly about her biological clock, but I do appreciate the reminder that women’s time is, indeed, much more valuable than men’s is— Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan_) October 15, 2023
If you thought things were getting better in the workplace...maybe reconsider that opinion.
32.
A guy asked me what it was like to be a woman in the workplace and another guy answered for me.— krista pacion (@kristabellerina) September 28, 2023
Nailed it.
33.
Working In Office is soooo degrading why am I biking 3 miles in slacks at 8 am with a jar of beef stew in my backpack— manic pixie cheese curd, MPH (@tildawhirl) October 17, 2023