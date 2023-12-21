Skip To Content
I'm Laughing (And Sobbing) At These 50 Tweets About Being A Woman In 2023

"My mom’s 60-something friend was set up with a 67-year-old guy who is 'not looking for anything serious' in case you think that ever ends." —@omgskr

Alice Lahoda
by Alice Lahoda

BuzzFeed Staff

2023 was a wild year for ladies, so it's time to look back at the 50 tweets that sum up the highs and lows of being a woman this year!

We'll mention it all: the good, the bad, and the ugly.

To start us off, dating in 2023 was ROUGH.

1.

Twitter: @jasminericegirl

2.

Twitter: @lolennui

3.

Twitter: @pastapilled

4.

Twitter: @elizabethbelsky

5.

Twitter: @mirandareinert

6.

Twitter: @alissacaliente

7.

Twitter: @5tevieM

8.

Twitter: @blairsocci

9.

Twitter: @jasminericegirl

10.

Twitter: @omgskr

11.

Twitter: @AliciaDRxx

12.

Twitter: @niccoyat

13.

Twitter: @abbygov

And married life for women has been rough since the dawn of time.

14.

Twitter: @clothingweapon

15.

Twitter: @mean_worm

Honestly, men (both fictional and real) aren't anything to write home about.

16.

Twitter: @dietz_meredith

17.

Twitter: @wtflanksteak

18.

Twitter: @MeganBitchell

19.

Twitter: @motelsiren

20.

Twitter: @G0REMAMl

21.

Twitter: @doritenholm

Being a mom in 2023 was wild.

22.

Twitter: @emilykmay

23.

Twitter: @jedimarcie

24.

Twitter: @Tobi_Is_Fab

25.

Twitter: @deloisivete

26.

Twitter: @MediocreMamaa

27.

Twitter: @cassbwell

Even our bodies make life harder for us.

28.

Twitter: @Kyla_Lacey

29.

Twitter: @roastmalone_

30.

Twitter: @soupinthering

31.

Twitter: @ginnyhogan_

If you thought things were getting better in the workplace...maybe reconsider that opinion.

32.

Twitter: @kristabellerina

33.

Twitter: @tildawhirl

But at least women had some political wins this year.