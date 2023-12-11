99 Of The Absolute Funniest Tweets By Women In 2023
"Is there any way this country could be victim to a mass gas leak and that is why everyone is acting so deranged?" —@hansmollman
Women are famously the funniest people on "X" (formerly known as Twitter), so I rounded up the 99 most hilarious tweets by women in 2023 — a year when we desperately needed a laugh.
hey sorry I missed your text, I am processing a non-stop 24/7 onslaught of information with a brain designed to eat berries in a cave— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) September 27, 2023
1.
i told the bus driver he was hot when i got off the bus because life's short but now he's my driver on the way back too so turns out life is long— Lane Moore📚 (@hellolanemoore) May 20, 2023
2.
Was in Paris on Friday night and a handsome French man was flirting with me and I asked him what his name was and he said (very Frenchly) “Ah you will be disappointed” and I thought what a silly thing to say and then he said “it is Kevin” and you know what? I was disappointed.— molly (@mollyEatsTofu) January 15, 2023
3.
They just asked me to make an excel document at work, omg they’re onto me 😭 pic.twitter.com/WkUxNNltw6— AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) January 19, 2023
4.
Have never identified more with anyone than I just did with the woman who walked into the grocery store in front of me, shook her head, said “I can’t be making these kinds of decisions today” and walked right back out— Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) August 31, 2023
5.
"humor was much better in 2017"— Avery🏳️⚧️ (@pumthecutiepie) February 16, 2023
humor in 2017: whomstve the fucc ate my spaghet
6.
if a woman tells you you have “nice hands” she is doing everything in her power not to fuck you senseless please release her from her torment her friends are receiving the kinds of messages someone in prison would send— Grace Jarvis (@gracejarvisohno) September 12, 2023
7.
haven’t smoked weed in like 3 years and tonight I did and at first I was like oh why don’t I do this anymore it’s nice! and now i’m at the club manually breathing— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) July 23, 2023
8.
gotta apologize to male authors because I just walked down the stairs and it turns out my chest did actually breast boobily— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) February 6, 2023
9.
Girls will suffer unearthly tragedies and still run errands the same day with a smile on their face but if a man’s parents divorce when he is 12 he will unleash his wrath on the world for the rest of his life— Soup (@soupinthering) October 9, 2023
10.
[my first day in a drug cartel]— erin chack (@ErinChack) June 2, 2023
kingpin: where's the coke
me: is pepsi ok? hehe
[later]
police: this is the most bullet holes we've ever seen in a single body
11.
If i was a girl cat and i saw a boy cat get the zoomies that would be such an ick— callie actually (@eggshellfriend) October 17, 2023
12.
When my 2yo doesn’t want to talk anymore, she ends the conversation with “happy birthday” and walks away waving bye.— Princess (@themultiplemom) May 8, 2023
13.
me (not handling things) to my friend (also not handling things): I think you handled it perfectly— delia (@delia_cai) June 11, 2023
14.
thinking about the couple from my high school who did couples therapy after 4 months of dating when they were 16— bailey moon (@Baileymoon15) April 3, 2023
15.
my sister didn’t remember that i left this morning pic.twitter.com/Qoe8GDtRF6— ann zhao says preorder dear wendy (@annzhao_) September 3, 2023
16.
Man on phone: I faxed papers in 2 weeks ago.— Morgan Danielle 💜 (@imaginmatrix) June 26, 2023
Me: I’m sorry sir, we have no record of receiving anything
Man: you have to have it, I sent it 2 weeks ago!
Me: I’m sorry, we don’t have it
Man: I got a confirmation!
Me: what does it say?
Man: “confirmation: job undelivered”
17.
My mom’s 60-something friend was set up with a 67-year-old guy who is “not looking for anything serious” in case you think that ever ends— Sara K. Runnels (@omgskr) January 8, 2023
18.
lana del rey just said “isn’t it cool that we’re playing on a full moon tonight” and everyone turned around to look at the moon and it was not full at all— paige hettinger (@404paigenotfnd) October 2, 2023
19.
i just watched a girl get a facetime call from her friend telling her she’s pregnant and she was like squealing “omg yay this is the best news i’m so happy for you” then she hung up and said “that is so fucked up” out loud to no one— cassandra (@cassbwell) March 17, 2023
20.
March 21, 2023
21.
5yo; “Mommy, I think when I grow up, I might change my name to a grownup name because my name is a little kid’s name. Maybe I’ll use my middle name. My name is such a baby name! I want a grown up name when I’m a grown up.”— Stephanie Insley Hershinow (@S_Insley_H) May 3, 2023
Reader, his name is HARVEY.