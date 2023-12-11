Skip To Content
99 Of The Absolute Funniest Tweets By Women In 2023

"Is there any way this country could be victim to a mass gas leak and that is why everyone is acting so deranged?" —@hansmollman

Alice Lahoda
by Alice Lahoda

BuzzFeed Staff

Women are famously the funniest people on "X" (formerly known as Twitter), so I rounded up the 99 most hilarious tweets by women in 2023 — a year when we desperately needed a laugh.

Twitter: @VeryBadLlama
We couldn't have survived the last 12 months without the women of Twitter dot com.

Make sure you follow all these hilarious ladies on Twitter!

1.

Twitter: @hellolanemoore

2.

Twitter: @mollyEatsTofu

3.

Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @TheLexGabrielle

4.

Twitter: @ambernoelle

5.

Twitter: @pumthecutiepie

6.

Twitter: @gracejarvisohno

7.

Twitter: @holy_schnitt

8.

Twitter: @roastmalone_

9.

Twitter: @soupinthering

10.

Twitter: @ErinChack

11.

Twitter: @eggshellfriend

12.

Twitter: @themultiplemom

13.

Twitter: @delia_cai

14.

Twitter: @Baileymoon15

15.

Twitter: @annzhao_

16.

Twitter: @imaginmatrix

17.

Twitter: @omgskr

18.

Twitter: @404paigenotfnd

19.

Twitter: @cassbwell

20.

Twitter: @AAAAAAAGGGHHHHH

21.

Twitter: @S_Insley_H