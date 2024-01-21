Skip To Content
    Just 22 Very, Very, Very Funny Tweets By Women

    "I just think it would be better for everyone if the people who make adhesive for maxi pads and the people who make adhesive for bookstore price stickers switched jobs" —@VeryBadLlama

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    January is 2/3 over already, which feels illegal somehow. I hope everyone's 2024 is ✨thriving✨ so far, especially those of us who have to do it while bleeding out chunks of an internal organ!!!

    Make sure you follow all these hilarious ladies on Twitter!

    1.

    dear meghan unfortunately your recent fingerprints were rejected by the FBI
    @mjhorgss / Via Twitter: @mjhorgss

    2.

    Twitter: @RohitaKadambi

    3.

    Twitter: @imbethmccoll

    4.

    Twitter: @fallin4fiction

    5.

    Twitter: @OllieOmega

    6.

    Twitter: @finallgirll

    7.

    Twitter: @VeryBadLlama

    8.

    Twitter: @__NahImGood

    9.

    Twitter: @KatieDeal99

    10.

    Twitter: @meg_it_happen

    11.

    Twitter: @jennasaysquoi

    12.

    Twitter: @roastmalone_

    13.

    Twitter: @_chase_____

    14.

    Twitter: @sopapiaaa

    15.

    Twitter: @itsbedtime_

    16.

    Twitter: @arod_twit

    17.

    Twitter: @MichaelaOkla

    18.

    Twitter: @cowboybecsbop

    19.

    Twitter: @margomollo

    20.

    Twitter: @katefeetie

    21.

    Twitter: @svershbow

    22.

    Twitter: @evemmore

