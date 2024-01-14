Skip To Content
    Just 25 Absolutely Hilarious Tweets By Women

    "instead of dry January I’m doing why January. it’s where every day i stand in the middle of the street & scream WHY GOD WHY" —@ElyKreimendahl

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Happy 2024, everyone!!! What's your New Year's resolution? Mine is to remember that all comedy is subjective. So when I read comments like "ummmm #57 isn't funny" that's OK, it's not my fault your sense of humor is lacking. <33

    Twitter: @1AbbyRoad
    JK! It's your God-given right to be a hater, so comment away!!!

    Make sure you follow all these hilarious ladies on Twitter!

    1.

    Twitter: @_chase_____

    2.

    Twitter: @barelytolerabIe

    3.

    Twitter: @deadeyebrakeman

    4.

    Twitter: @VeryBadLlama

    5.

    Twitter: @holdenfordfocus

    6.

    Atlantic Records / Via Twitter: @eve4evaa

    7.

    Twitter: @PaulineMirror

    8.

    Twitter: @worstamericngrl

    9.

    Twitter: @melissabroder

    10.

    Twitter: @GinaGoesOutside

    11.

    Twitter: @holy_schnitt

    12.

    Twitter: @missmulrooney

    13.

    Twitter: @unimpresst

    14.

    Comedy Central / Via Twitter: @vodkalemonades

    15.

    Twitter: @clipka_

    16.

    Twitter: @SydneyBattle

    17.

    Twitter: @laurenloudrmilk

    18.

    United Media Productions / Via Twitter: @pelicinema

    19.

    Twitter: @Hayley__Harding

    20.

    Twitter: @DaisyBard

    21.

    Twitter: @fishontherun2

    22.

    Twitter: @annamelissa

    23.

    Twitter: @ElyKreimendahl

    24.

    Twitter: @MoiraDonegan

    25.

    Twitter: @aedison

