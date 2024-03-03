Just 40 Extremely Funny Viral Tweets By Women Last Month
The passage of time is a funny thing. Just as fashion trends fall in and out of style, so, too, do Februarys come and go. (In other words, it's March, and millennials are officially old.)
i regret to inform all of you millennials that the lace trim camis have returned.— emily (@emilykmay) February 27, 2024
Make sure you follow all these hilarious ladies on Twitter!
1.
having a bunch of knick knacks in your home is fun until it comes time to move & then you're like "i'm stupid.. i'm so stupid..."— lily hoang-zhu 🍉 (@liliuhms) February 26, 2024
2.
Nelly Furtado: I’m like a bird, I’ll only fly away— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 23, 2024
A bird: you’ve got me there
Nelly: I don’t know where my soul is
A bird: pardon
3.
ive realized my older cat is the neopet and my kitten is his petpet— jamie loftus 🌭 (@jamieloftusHELP) February 28, 2024
this tweet is for people born on the exact same day as me
4.
- CIA https://t.co/AaQaXuR9FP— Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) February 12, 2024
5.
guy next to me on the bus is just on his phone ai-generating pictures of guys playing baseball with baguettes instead of bats. just the same prompt over and over— largest rodent (@capybaroness) February 21, 2024
6.
having an anxiety disorder is so funny like what do you mean i’m just minding my business and suddenly my fight or flight is activated and i have to poop about it— mar (@itsmariannnna) February 26, 2024
7.
My 7yo strapped this abomination into my shopping cart.— Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) February 26, 2024
I'm getting looks. pic.twitter.com/zPQs2LgGic
8.
my boyfriend just called to tell me he's eating an orange he found in a parking lot and I'm now realizing we're going to have to have a discussion about "found ground food".— clair with the "esq" (@nastywomanatlaw) February 18, 2024
9.
I just kissed the guy in the coffee shop hello bc I thought he was my date. He was the only one in there & looked like he was waiting for coffee. Knelt down to pet smalls. So I kissed him hello. He then asked if I wanted anything and then took off his coat and was an employee.— Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) February 26, 2024
10.
Ugh, my Monday schedule is JAM PACKED pic.twitter.com/p8n0efuFOS— Brooke Preston (@bigu) February 5, 2024
11.
The first few notes of Yeah are like sleeper agent trigger words that activate older millennials— Amy A (@lolennui) February 12, 2024
12.
i love a murder mystery movie. i'm not trying to solve shit, i'm out here hooting and hollering for every single red herring and twist like i have one singular functioning brain cell— nicole fegan (@itsnicolefegan) February 4, 2024
13.
No matter how bad a day I’m having at work at least there’s no point during which I have to run 1 mile for a grade right after eating then change back into my clothes and resume work.— Mary (@AnniemuMary) February 5, 2024
14.
Never in a million years did I think this was going to be the topic of the vent pic.twitter.com/9qq1Ioj8RG— Danielle (@toepacktoe) February 15, 2024
15.
the kate middleton drama is hard because i don't care about the royal family or conspiracy theories, however, i do care about being in everyone's business— deanna mcdonald (@deannagmcdonald) February 27, 2024
16.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are the real life version of Frog and Toad— Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) February 12, 2024
17.
My bf is hunting (on a work call) while I’m gathering (saving Instagram reels to show him when it’s over)— eliza (@elizamclamb) February 6, 2024
18.
My office overlooks a river, and today, my boss announced that a Q2 goal is for everyone to comment on the river at least twice a week. Specific examples of "wow, lotta ducks" and "what kind of boat do you suppose that is?" were cited, and I am once again yearning for the mines.— McErin☘️ (@colleen_eileen) February 22, 2024
19.
if taylor swift doesnt start dating a journalist soon this entire industry is going to collapse— jen rice (@jen_rice_) February 23, 2024
20.
Oldest daughter representation is that one really annoying rabbit in Robin Hood who keeps bossing around/narcing on her siblings but also she has an age-inappropriate crush on the hot fox pic.twitter.com/9C6Tw5OfQK— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) February 8, 2024
21.
9yo (frustrated and crying): I just want to read my book, but I keep having to talk to people and do chores!— Annie Morgan (@annie_m_morgan) February 18, 2024