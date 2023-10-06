    I Cannot Overstate How Wildly Hilarious These 47 Tweets By Parents Are

    "Now that my kid is in high school, I’m trying to be his silent sideline support system, but last night he told me his English teacher is making him put two spaces after a period, and HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO NOT INTERVENE?!?" —@SaraMooreWagne1

    September flew by, which serves as a stark reminder that life is short — and all the favorite songs from your youth are considered "oldies" now.

    1.

    Twitter: @Chhapiness

    2.

    Twitter: @ambernoelle

    3.

    Twitter: @HenpeckedHal

    4.

    Twitter: @clhubes

    5.

    Twitter: @oneawkwardmom

    6.

    Twitter: @reallifemommy3

    7.

    Twitter: @IHideFromMyKids

    8.

    Twitter: @simoncholland

    9.

    Twitter: @simoncholland

    10.

    Twitter: @ambernoelle

    11.

    Hasbro Entertainment / Via Twitter: @hansmollman

    12.

    Twitter: @deloisivete

    13.

    Twitter: @SaraMooreWagne1

    14.

    Twitter: @sewistwrites

    15.

    Twitter: @charlubby

    16.

    Twitter: @Dad_At_Law

    17.

    Twitter: @SvnSxty

    18.

    Twitter: @BunAndLeggings

    19.

    Twitter: @IHideFromMyKids

    20.

    Twitter: @aknott21

    21.

    Twitter: @KatieDeal99

    22.

    Twitter: @emilykmay

    23.

    Twitter: @ElyKreimendahl

    24.

    Twitter: @clhubes

    25.

    Twitter: @Dadof2crazyboys

    26.

    Twitter: @HenpeckedHal

    27.

    Twitter: @itssherifield

    28.

    Twitter: @kindminds_

    29.

    Twitter: @dadmann_walking

    30.

    Twitter: @dadmann_walking

    31.

    Twitter: @dadpickupline

    32.

    Twitter: @karenkho

    33.

    Twitter: @sewistwrites

    34.

    Twitter: @mommajessiec

    35.

    Twitter: @mommeh_dearest

    36.

    Twitter: @kidversations_

    37.

    Twitter: @mommajessiec

    38.

    Twitter: @arod_twit

    39.

    Twitter: @reallifemommy3

    40.

    Twitter: @clhubes

    41.

    Twitter: @missmulrooney

    42.

    Twitter: @JoLuehmann

    43.

    Twitter: @thepursuinglife

    44.

    Twitter: @itssherifield

    45.

    Twitter: @niccoyat

    46.

    Twitter: @oneawkwardmom