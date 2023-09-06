55 Hysterical Moms And Dads Who Prove Parenthood Is NOT For The Faint Of Heart
Summer vacation is over, and parents with school-aged children will finally, FINALLY have a few pitter-patter-free hours once school starts.
"but if you never have kids, you'll never know what it's like to be awakened by pitter-patter of little feet". yes. exactly. that is in fact the entire point.— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) August 25, 2023
Summer vacation is over, which means beach days are over, which means you'll get all that sand out of your car by Christmas (if you're lucky)!
Not to brag but I finally got the sand out from the car from the last beach trip in 2018— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) August 23, 2023
1.
A lady in a mom group I’m in posted that she’s pregnant and wants to name her daughter Eieoie and the moms in the comments are ruthless and posting the lyrics to Old MacDonald Had a Farm 😭😭— e 🕯✨ (@nienna121) August 6, 2023
2.
Halfway through my kid’s crazy complicated Subway order, the guy asked “Where you going with this sandwich, man?”— Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) August 20, 2023
3.
My 2yo screamed in Costco, cause he’s 2. This crusty old man came up to us and said, “I’m one of Santa’s helpers. That means I’ll tell Santa about who’s being a naughty boy” to which my 6yo replied, “Mommy why isn’t that old guy minding his business?”— Mommeh Thee Dearest (@mommeh_dearest) August 2, 2023
The kid gets it.
4.
Nonparents be like: I would simply instruct the toddler to do something he doesnt want to do, and he would obey— sarah radz (@sarahradz_) August 3, 2023
5.
I'm just a girl, standing in front of a computer, copying the emergency contact info from my kids' school portal profile onto a new emergency contact form so I can send it into school and they can re-input the information into my kids' school portal profile.— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) August 30, 2023
6.
As an end-of-summer treat, I told my 5yo he can stay up as late as he wants tonight. His regular bedtime is 7:30. It’s 7:50 and he’s outside swinging on his swing set telling me this is the best day ever. Will keep you posted on how long he makes it.— Mediocre Mom (@MediocreMamaa) August 27, 2023
7.
The day my toddler started asking “what’s that?” was the day I realized how little I know about everything.— MumOfTwo (@MumOfTw0) August 15, 2023
8.
No sadder relationship dynamic than my baby (absolutely obsessed with my 3yo) and my 3yo (continually tells us to throw her in the garbage)— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) August 24, 2023
9.
14: hey dad...Why should you never fight a dinosaur??— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) August 16, 2023
me: why
14: You'll get jurasskicked.
he's a dad. they grow up so fast.
10.
Hoping my son just tells me he knows I’m the tooth fairy so I don’t break my back trying to ninja this dollar under his pillow tonight— That Mom Tho 🐦 (@mom_tho) August 7, 2023
11.
Nobody told me that I would have to be so deeply invested in school friends and enemies all over again when I had a child, I would like to lodge a complaint— Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) August 28, 2023
12.
watching my toddler do her amazing jump trick for the 83rd time. pic.twitter.com/Q41dK7QXkp— Luke ☀️ (@RaDadtouille) August 25, 2023
13.
ok i’m 8 months pregnant, my husband is out of the country, there’s a hurricane and now an earthquake? a little over plotted don’t ya think?— amber rollo (@ambercrollo) August 20, 2023
14.
My son asked me tonight before bed if “back rooms” were real and, if you are not currently a parent of a child who watches youtube you have no idea the mistake I made in saying yes.— Hank Green (@hankgreen) August 6, 2023
15.
Took my 8yo to the museum and she asked if every picture was the Mona Lisa then when we left she made sure to tell the people in line “don’t bother, this museum doesn’t even have the Mona Lisa”.— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) August 16, 2023
16.
My toddler pushed one of their animal toys in my face and said “RROOOOOAAARRR!!!”— Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) August 5, 2023
It was a penguin.
17.
11-year-old: I'm bringing my saxophone home from school tomorrow.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) August 23, 2023
Me: Why?
11: To practice making sounds.
Me: You mean notes?
11: No. We haven't learned those yet.
Lucky us.
18.
Paid $75 to take the family to the zoo so my toddler could ooh and ahh over a caterpillar in the parking lot.— MumOfTwo (@MumOfTw0) August 19, 2023
19.
I just walked in my room to find my 8yr watching my tv. Before I could say anything, she holds her hand up and says “I just need to relax ok. You called my name SO many times today.”— Montana D. Luffy🏴☠️ (@TanaIsBananas) August 10, 2023
Me: pic.twitter.com/8GWopo323d
20.
6yo, looking at a cemetery: WAIT HOW CAN THEY ALL DIE IN ONE SPOT— Dad Set Against (@DadSetAgainst) August 2, 2023
21.
Nephew has been doing a bit where when he gets on elevators with adults, in an attempt to fit in he’ll say “I didn’t get the promotion”— Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) August 20, 2023
22.
All these pictures of kids moving into dorms making me realize I’m too old to sleep on a bed that high.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 17, 2023
23.
i hear the blender going in the kitchen. Only my 10 and 8 yo are awake. my wife is not home. i'm stuck on a conference call. oh no.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) August 9, 2023
24.
Apparently we aren’t allowed to add “alcohol for teacher” to the school supply lists so anyway the school year is already ruined— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) August 15, 2023
25.
Weird how the first day of school also coincides with the first day anybody has ever driven a car.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) August 10, 2023
26.
it’s funny that human toddlers go through a distinct developmental phase that’s like “does not wish to eat anything that is offered”— worms cited (@christapeterso) August 19, 2023
27.
Asked my 5-yo to clean her room multiple times today. She assured me she did. I went in: literally nothing had changed. “In what world,” I asked, “is this a clean room?”— Katie Gutierrez (@katie_gutz) August 2, 2023
She looked me dead in the eye. “In a TRASH world.”
28.
Be kind, you never know who accidentally made eye contact with their teenager this morning— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) August 2, 2023
29.
My kid came home, poured some skittles into a wine glass, and flung himself onto the couch, so I guess he had a rough day— meghan (@deloisivete) August 11, 2023
30.
it was splash day at preschool and they sent the wrong towel home with my son