    50 Genuinely Hilarious Jokes By Parents Who REALLY Need A Break

    "My daughter told me that I should be a little faster with her laundry and asked if I could fold things a little neater. She had a whole near-death experience and didn’t even realize." —@KatieDeal99

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Summer 2023 is officially over, but the laughs keep coming! Here are the funniest 50 tweets by parents from the past three months!

    Twitter: @sarahradz_

    Make sure you follow all these hilarious parents on Twitter!

    1.

    Twitter: @DontWorryBoutB

    2.

    Twitter: @sarahradz_

    3.

    Twitter: @clhubes

    4.

    Twitter: @nienna121

    5.

    Twitter: @charlubby

    6.

    Twitter: @MumOfTw0

    7.

    Twitter: @KatieDeal99

    8.

    Twitter: @sarahradz_

    9.

    Twitter: @Parkerlawyer

    10.

    Twitter: @serenawilliams

    11.

    Twitter: @mommeh_dearest

    12.

    Twitter: @missmulrooney

    13.

    Twitter: @dadmann_walking

    14.

    Twitter: @sundownmotel

    15.

    Twitter: @absflora

    16.

    Twitter: @XplodingUnicorn

    17.

    Twitter: @EliMcCann

    18.

    Twitter: @themultiplemom

    19.

    Twitter: @ItsDanSheehan

    20.

    Twitter: @CaeDios

    21.

    Twitter: @ElyKreimendahl

    22.

    Twitter: @JoLuehmann

    23.

    Twitter: @sewistwrites

    24.

    Twitter: @kimquindlen

    25.

    Twitter: @thedadvocate01

    26.

    Twitter: @daddygofish

    27.

    Twitter: @flglmn

    28.

    Pixar / Via Twitter: @Komaniecki_R

    29.

    Twitter: @clhubes

    30.

    Twitter: @thekatyrex

    31.

    Twitter: @RandomSprint

    32.

    Twitter: @trestewart_

    33.

    Twitter: @hankgreen

    34.

    Twitter: @ben_rosen

    35.

    Twitter: @laurawritesit

    36.

    Twitter: @MediocreMamaa

    37.

    Twitter: @michellecyca

    38.

    Twitter: @mommajessiec

    39.

    Twitter: @dadmann_walking