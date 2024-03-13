Skip To Content
    35 Funny Tweets By Parents Last Month That Are So, So, So, So, Soooooo Outrageously Hilarious

    "Being a parent to a toddler is messing with my vocab. Told someone that I was sorry I was late because I got stuck waiting on a choo choo train to pass." —@treydayway

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Now that it's March, you now have an excellent Easter bunny-themed "game" to play with young children who run everywhere:

    Twitter: @sarahradz_

    Make sure you follow all these hilarious parents on Twitter!

    1.

    Twitter: @realgirl_fieri

    2.

    Twitter: @KatieDeal99

    3.

    Twitter: @deloisivete

    4.

    Twitter: @itssherifield

    5.

    Twitter: @LunaTheMoth

    6.

    Twitter: @Chhapiness

    7.

    Twitter: @rn_murse

    8.

    Twitter: @courtneyellis

    9.

    Twitter: @BrandyLJensen

    10.

    Twitter: @KhairyCreek

    11.

    Twitter: @deloisivete

    12.

    Twitter: @AlisonIsBossy

    13.

    Twitter: @treydayway

    14.

    Twitter: @Chhapiness

    15.

    Twitter: @missmulrooney

    16.

    Twitter: @LizerReal

    17.

    Twitter: @Tendin2

    18.

    Twitter: @dadmann_walking

    19.

    Twitter: @annie_m_morgan

    20.

    Twitter: @LizerReal

    21.

    Twitter: @mom_tho

    22.

    Twitter: @courtneyellis

    23.

    Twitter: @madihamberger

    24.

    Twitter: @dadmann_walking

    25.

    Twitter: @Tobi_Is_Fab

    26.

    Twitter: @daddygofish

    27.

    Twitter: @deloisivete

    28.

    Twitter: @jiggyjayy2