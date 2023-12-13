75 Parents Who Proved Raising Kids In 2023 Is 100% Chaos 100% Of The Time
2023 was great for funny tweets by parents, so let's look back on 75 of the best jokes this year!
1.
This little boy got in my car with the kids and I assumed it was one of their friends. I asked his name and introduced myself. He gets out of the car and my kids say “I don’t know that boy. I guess he just wanted a ride”. 💀💀💀— Princess (@themultiplemom) June 14, 2023
2.
Mid-tantrum, 6yo paused to write MAMA and DADA, then crossed out both words. Shocked by his own cruelty, he crumpled the page muttering “not nice of me.”— Emily Adrian (@adremily) May 23, 2023
3.
Me: *holding on by my fingernails*— Courtney Ellis 🎈 (@courtneyellis) October 16, 2023
My kid’s school: Next week is dress like a trapezoid day.
Me: But why—
School: Also bring six small pumpkins.
Me: Can’t we just—
School: The bake sale starts at noon.
Me: So help me, I—
School: One word. JOGATHON.
4.
5yo; “Mommy, I think when I grow up, I might change my name to a grownup name because my name is a little kid’s name. Maybe I’ll use my middle name. My name is such a baby name! I want a grown up name when I’m a grown up.”— Stephanie Insley Hershinow (@S_Insley_H) May 3, 2023
Reader, his name is HARVEY.
5.
My baby made me an imaginary pizza. I started eating it saying “mmmm it’s so good.”— Voldemort (@ib_2cute) October 8, 2023
She said, “You didn’t take it out the box” pic.twitter.com/I9pKRJd0mP
6.
5-year-old: Guess what? Today in school someone’s EYE broke open.— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) May 16, 2023
Me: What???
5-year-old: I’m done telling this story.
7.
I told my 12yr old she wasn't allowed to make pancakes without supervision. So I come back and she's making crepes.— MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) October 7, 2023
8.
Today at pick-up, the childcare teacher informed me that my darling son was caught red-handed trying to eat another child's banana. She showed me the confiscated banana as proof. I looked over at him sternly, and caught him trying to eat yet another child's banana.— sarah radz (@sarahradz_) July 21, 2023
9.
Just FYI if a DJ or children's entertainer tells you to "make some noise", never make the most amount of noise you can the first time, because chances are they'll tell you that they can't hear you and you'll have to make even more noise— Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern23) October 27, 2023
10.
NO PEPPA PIG! THEYVE IGNORED IMPORTANT SAFETY REGULATIONS! pic.twitter.com/a1jTDiTmBi— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) July 6, 2023
11.
My son just informed me it’s illegal for 9 year olds to eat broccoli.— Kelly (@kelly__le) September 27, 2023
12.
So glad I helped 3 kids make 75 valentines for everyone’s trash cans.— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) February 14, 2023
13.
Nephew has been doing a bit where when he gets on elevators with adults, in an attempt to fit in he’ll say “I didn’t get the promotion”— Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) August 20, 2023
14.
I was playing doctor with my kid and she prescribed me a potato— Tada (@krystaunclear) May 22, 2023
15.
from the time he got to school & the time he started some bs is insane😭 pic.twitter.com/XvVleHg7Mi— YC🐐 (@YCfavee) December 2, 2023
16.
My 7yo has captured Monday energy perfectly.— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) October 16, 2023
Today she woke up and said “mommy do you ever wake up and want to say bad words”
All the time baby girl. All. The. Time.
17.
Made one of those cute white board signs for my sons first day of preschool. Left the room and came back and he’d erased it and drawn “a big building that’s on fire” instead. pic.twitter.com/RYUAtwy0uU— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) September 8, 2023
18.
I let my 17yo have a small(ish) party while I was out of town. His friends are a good group and wasn’t worried about any crazy behavior. We talked about how it went. And I said “next time..” he cut me off-“I don’t think there will be a next time. It took me like 3 hours to clean”— Dawn Kasal Finley(she/her) 🖤 (@kasal_finley) March 22, 2023
19.
I heard a strange sound on the baby monitor so I went to check— ❄️mari-lwyd odent❄️ (@oldenoughtosay) April 24, 2023
the dog is on the chair looking guilty and the baby has dog hair in his mouth
20.
PARENT PROTIP: Don't read that email from the school; save your energy for the follow-up with corrections they'll send in a few minutes.— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) September 6, 2023
21.
Turns out I’m raising a real New Yorker.— Ben Furnas (@bfurnas) October 7, 2023
My 3.5 year old daughter just looked up while eating a plain white slice of American cheese and said, “I’m glad we live in Brooklyn, daddy, no other city has cheese like this.”
22.
My daughter sent this text during the break of Day 2 of the bar exam. I’m going to go ahead and tell you, this guy not only is going to pass but he is going to make the most money in the room. pic.twitter.com/Aq2ADlBs0Z— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) July 27, 2023
23.
Sorry kids I missed your childhood I was trying to figure out which app to use to seek validation from strangers— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) July 6, 2023
24.
5 year old: Something happened in the kitchen.— Laura (@laurawritesit) July 18, 2023
Husband: what was it?
5yo: A ghost was doing experiments.
Us: ................oh no
25.
Discovered my 6yo has been challenging my work colleagues to Words with Friends on my account and she solely plays with "fart" "poop" and "butt" words— Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) June 17, 2023
...so it appears as though 𝙄 solely play with "fart" "poop" and "butt" words 😬
26.
Paid $75 to take the family to the zoo so my toddler could ooh and ahh over a caterpillar in the parking lot.— Mumnipotent Ruler (@MumOfTw0) August 19, 2023
27.
why does he even need shampoo?? pic.twitter.com/TaBWwouOZk— Adam (@adamgreattweet) October 26, 2023