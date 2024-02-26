Skip To Content
20 Hilarious Tweets By Parents That Made Me Scream-Laugh

"Being a parent to a toddler is messing with my vocab. Told someone that I was sorry I was late because I got stuck waiting on a choo choo train to pass" —@treydayway

Alice Lahoda
by Alice Lahoda

BuzzFeed Staff

Congrats to everyone who just got pregnant in the past week or so, and remember to make sure your future kid knows exactly when and why they were born!!!

Twitter: @heyyitsdidi

Make sure you follow all these hilarious parents on Twitter!

1.

Twitter: @deloisivete

2.

Twitter: @LunaTheMoth

3.

Twitter: @courtneyellis

4.

Twitter: @KhairyCreek

5.

Twitter: @AlisonIsBossy

6.

Twitter: @treydayway

7.

Twitter: @Chhapiness

8.

Twitter: @LizerReal

9.

Twitter: @BrandyLJensen

10.

Twitter: @dadmann_walking

11.

Twitter: @annie_m_morgan

12.

Twitter: @mom_tho

13.

Twitter: @madihamberger

14.

Twitter: @dadmann_walking

15.

Twitter: @daddygofish

16.

Twitter: @missmulrooney

17.

Twitter: @sewistwrites

18.

Twitter: @itssherifield

19.

Twitter: @milifeasdad

20.

Twitter: @notmythirdrodeo

