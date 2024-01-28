Skip To Content
    15 Shocking And Unsettling Pictures Of Things That ABSOLUTELY Shouldn't Exist

    Even my nightmares couldn't make up something this horrifying. 😨

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!

    1. These cans with a very fishy design:

    can shows sliced fish that kind of look like a butthole
    u/bronihana / Via reddit.com

    2. This nightmare-inducing overgrown shrubbery:

    huge bare shrub looks like a creepy monster leaning over a fence
    @emogirIfriend / Via Twitter: @emogirIfriend

    3. This prison-worthy behavior:

    person with their feet on the top while their on a plane
    u/Electronic_Sleep_432 / Via reddit.com

    4. This toilet graveyard (aka the perfect place to let one RIP):

    u/Srihari_stan / Via reddit.com

    5. This ballsy pottery:

    pottery teapot with balls
    u/loveofGod12345 / Via reddit.com

    6. This impressive but unsettling sculpture:

    huge round sculpture with lips
    u/lobobobos / Via reddit.com

    7. These boundary-pushing pants:

    pants made out of ski masks
    u/seven_critical_blows / Via reddit.com

    It's high fashion, people. You just wouldn't understand.

    8. This designer dog:

    person put the logo of gucci in mustard on their hot dog
    u/totalinfonet / Via reddit.com

    9. This impeccably executed but seriously weird nail art:

    nail art is dirt and succulents
    u/Till-Gleeful400 / Via reddit.com

    10. This foot stool:

    stool has the feet of deer
    u/Keithbaby99 / Via reddit.com

    11. This creepy toy a child found in the woods:

    it&#x27;s a person&#x27;s face but with the body of a dog
    u/blushing-lakes / Via reddit.com

    12. This multipurpose kitchen:

    the bathroom is in the kitchen
    u/whazstony / Via reddit.com

    13. This frostbitten hand:

    hand is different colors
    u/jjazure1 / Via reddit.com

    14. This horrifying doll collection:

    porcelain dolls
    u/rhowsnc / Via reddit.com

    15. And finally, this jaw-dropping wall art:

    dentures used in wall art
    @missmulrooney / Via Twitter: @missmulrooney

