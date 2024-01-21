Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!
1. This haunted slab of beef that would be a misteak to eat:
2. These rocks that look like a thousand imprisoned screaming souls trying to warn you from their fate:
3. This "meowhawk":
4. This unholy "sushi pie" that doesn't look much like sushi or pie...or anything edible:
5. This nightmare-inducing creation:
6. This big beefy boy:
7. This massive alien-esque jellyfish that washed ashore:
8. This absolutely nutty statue of Alvin the Chipmunk:
9. This crappy abandoned outhouse:
10. This filling "Christmas tinner":
11. This terrifying nightlight:
12. This picture where something feels off, but I can't quite put my finger on it:
13. This creepy abandoned hospital that somehow still has power:
14. These "Nikeas":
15. This burger that looks like eating it would be quite the pickle:
16. This kilt armchair:
17. This mushroom someone found growing in an office at their workplace:
18. This pizza pocket that looks like a brain:
19. This Dora statue that I definitely don't want to explore:
20. And finally, this child's drawing of a very abominable snowman:
