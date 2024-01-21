Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    20 Sinister, Disturbing, And Nerve-Wracking Photos That Made Me Want To Throw My Laptop In A River

    Don't mind me, I'm just washing my eyes with soap in a futile attempt to scrub these images from my memory.

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!

    1. This haunted slab of beef that would be a misteak to eat:

    it looks like a face is in the raw meat
    u/LucidCunning / Via reddit.com

    2. These rocks that look like a thousand imprisoned screaming souls trying to warn you from their fate:

    they looks like they have faces and they&#x27;re all stacked on each other
    u/LucidCunning / Via reddit.com

    3. This "meowhawk":

    someone&#x27;s long mohawk has hello kitty spray painted on
    u/Mediocre_Profile5576 / Via reddit.com

    4. This unholy "sushi pie" that doesn't look much like sushi or pie...or anything edible:

    large clump of food halfway eaten with shrimp on top
    u/SeannG97 / Via reddit.com

    5. This nightmare-inducing creation:

    a stick man attached to a pole
    u/ep3ep3 / Via reddit.com

    6. This big beefy boy:

    a very tall sandwhich that&#x27;s mostly all meat
    u/xoGracexo12 / Via reddit.com

    7. This massive alien-esque jellyfish that washed ashore:

    u/neapolitanbby / Via reddit.com

    8. This absolutely nutty statue of Alvin the Chipmunk:

    u/A7ftSasquatch / Via reddit.com

    9. This crappy abandoned outhouse:

    the toilet is exposed because half the walls are down
    u/timmydownawell / Via reddit.com

    10. This filling "Christmas tinner":

    canned food in the shape of the can
    u/Man_in_the_uk / Via reddit.com

    11. This terrifying nightlight:

    character face as the night light but it has red eyes and looks scary
    u/Slygirl997 / Via reddit.com

    12. This picture where something feels off, but I can't quite put my finger on it:

    person wearing a hand suit skateboarding
    u/HUNTER-15 / Via reddit.com

    13. This creepy abandoned hospital that somehow still has power:

    x-rays and empty metal beds
    u/places_forgotten / Via reddit.com

    14. These "Nikeas":

    nike and ikea shoes
    u/HamsterDue772 / Via reddit.com

    15. This burger that looks like eating it would be quite the pickle:

    very tall burger of piled pickles
    u/Tandrim / Via reddit.com

    16. This kilt armchair:

    u/pageone206 / Via reddit.com

    17. This mushroom someone found growing in an office at their workplace:

    the mushroom is growing in all different directions
    u/Prof_Cyan / Via reddit.com

    18. This pizza pocket that looks like a brain:

    u/pixieshit / Via reddit.com

    19. This Dora statue that I definitely don't want to explore:

    u/CelebrationWild7276 / Via reddit.com

    20. And finally, this child's drawing of a very abominable snowman:

    it&#x27;s got large stick-on eyes and a lot of teeth
    u/themikecampbell / Via reddit.com

    Don't miss last week's most anxiety-inducing photos:

    25 Shocking And Unsettling Pictures I Saw This Week That Shouldn't Exist

    ...or the most shocking and unsettling pictures of 2023!

    57 Shocking And Unsettling Pictures I Saw This Year That Shouldn't Exist