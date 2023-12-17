Buckle up, folks — it's time to look back at the weirdest and most anxiety-inducing pics I saw in 2023 of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!
1.
The worst thing you'll ever see in your entire life:
2.
This incredibly detailed nightmare nail art:
4.
These horrifying baby shower desserts (?!?) that make me never want to see a baby — or eat — again:
5.
This dermatologist's birthday cake with "zits that actually pop":
7.
This cactus that made me realize I can't handle the tooth:
8.
This is the bear that Dorothy, Scarecrow, and the Tin Man were afraid of encountering in Oz:
9.
This "realistic" baby doll:
10.
This monstrosity for Jathan, whose 21st birthday will be ruined the moment he sees this cake:
11.
This literal interpretation of the phrase "talk to the hand":
12.
This interesting take on a traditional English breakfast:
13.
This drainpipe baby with a cigarette:
14.
This eggstremely upsetting couch:
15.
This incredibly gross clear toilet:
16.
This art installation that looks like it was made by the Michelin Man:
17.
This Moaning Myrtle-inspired nightmare:
18.
This bar of soap that looks like a slab of meat:
19.
This Dobby-esque baby doll:
20.
This literal golden shower:
21.
These antlered reindeer wine bottle holders that look awfully horny:
22.
This limp, soulless Big Bird costume:
23.
This meaty monstrosity:
24.
This mannequin that I want ABSolutely nothing to do with:
25.
This friendly looking tree that looks like it wants to ask about your car's extended warranty:
26.
This bunny straight out of Pet Sematary:
28.
This demonic doll decor:
29.
This Pooh hanger that reveals it's a bit nippy out:
30.
This cake that looks just as terrifying as it does delicious:
31.
This public toilet that would literally scare the crap out of me:
32.
This reminder that we live in a surveillance state:
33.
This clown shower that makes me think B.O. isn't so bad, actually:
34.
This lava pit that looks straight out of Dante's Inferno:
35.
This freaky adult toy that makes me want to run far, far away (in a zigzag pattern, of course):
36.
This manicure that the artist didn't quite nail:
37.
These Halloween decorations that look just a bit too real:
38.
This statue that just so happens to be my sleep paralysis demon:
39.
This melted chocolate Easter bunny:
40.
This homemade mask for aspiring serial killers:
41.
This phone that's perfect for calling friends to gossip — because it's two-faced:
42.
Knock, knock. Who's there? This DIY disaster:
43.
Concrete evidence supporting my belief that all dolls are possessed by demonic spirits:
44.
The single most terrifying street lamp on earth:
45.
This demonic feline that even the world's biggest cat person would avoid:
46.
This Airbnb bedroom with a kid-sized secret passage on the left, where haunted twins (presumably) appear to collect their next victim:
47.
This drainpipe that's about to be arrested for public indecency:
48.
This cursed sheep that will bring you a lifetime of baaaaahhhh-d luck:
50.
This genuinely cursed product on Temu:
51.
This public toilet that would literally scare the crap out of me:
52.
These jean "jarseats":
53.
This brain light bulb that turns on when you have a great idea, such as throwing this bulb in the trash:
54.
This horrifying cake that looks like an alien character straight out of Goosebumps:
55.
These feet (stop doing that!!!):
56.
This Pepto Bismol hotdog monstrosity:
57.
And finally, this bong made with real teeth: