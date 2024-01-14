Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!
1. This candle that you light when you want to summon the spirit of Chef Boyardee:
2. This hardwood bed frame:
3. This absolutely terrifying bucket hat:
4. This voyeur-friendly bathroom door:
5. These shoes that say "fuck you" better than words ever could:
6. This creative but entirely unnecessary aquatic fruit display:
7. This bong that won't exactly help with paranoia:
8. These homemade loafers:
9. This hostile architecture:
11. This party potato salad loaf, for when all the guests are your mortal enemies:
12. These impressively weird holiday-themed nails:
13. This three-foot-tall (!!!) Snoop Dogg bobble head that's an absolute "must-have for any Snoop Dogg fan" and a must-not-have for everyone else:
14. These basketball heels, for when you have to attend a gala right after the game:
15. Is this sharp-tipped sneaker trend here to stay? All signs point to yes:
16. This toilet for two*:
17. It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...deeply upsetting squirrel taxidermy:
18. This chateau-derie platter:
19. "A cowboy hat like no udder":
20. This bread-less sandwich that makes me want to cry:
21. This unbearably cool taxidermy fox that you wouldn't want to run into in the wild:
22. These wild shoes that could only be pulled off by 2012-era Nicki Minaj:
23. This statue that's either a bargain or a ripoff, depending on how much of a Star Wars fan you are:
24. This shoe bag that proves I will never, ever understand fashion:
25. And finally, say hello to your newest sleep paralysis demon:
