    25 Shocking And Unsettling Pictures I Saw This Week That Shouldn't Exist

    I apologize in advance for ruining your entire week.

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!

    1. This candle that you light when you want to summon the spirit of Chef Boyardee:

    a Chef Boyardee candle
    u/Whowhywearwhat / Via reddit.com

    2. This hardwood bed frame:

    A wooden bed frame with a penis on it
    u/TipsyRussell / Via reddit.com

    3. This absolutely terrifying bucket hat:

    4. This voyeur-friendly bathroom door:

    a bathroom door with a window
    u/Pumuckl4Life / Via reddit.com

    5. These shoes that say "fuck you" better than words ever could:

    Brown shoes with the middle finger raised at the tip
    u/Slow-moving-sloth / Via reddit.com

    6. This creative but entirely unnecessary aquatic fruit display:

    an aquatic fruit display
    u/unoiamaQT / Via reddit.com

    7. This bong that won't exactly help with paranoia:

    a scary bong
    u/ThiccyRicky / Via reddit.com

    8. These homemade loafers:

    loafers shaped like bread
    u/Vinsanity4Real / Via reddit.com

    9. This hostile architecture:

    John S Lander / LightRocket via Getty Images

    10. This mural of the new Holy Trinity — the father, the son, and the holy GOAT:

    A mural with Conan O&#x27;Brien at the center
    u/byrobot / Via reddit.com

    11. This party potato salad loaf, for when all the guests are your mortal enemies:

    &quot;Party Potato Salad&quot;
    Hellmann's / u/fuck-fascism / Via reddit.com

    12. These impressively weird holiday-themed nails:

    holiday-themed nail art
    u/fishylittlefishstick / Via reddit.com

    Don't they know the art is supposed to go on top of the nail...?

    13. This three-foot-tall (!!!) Snoop Dogg bobble head that's an absolute "must-have for any Snoop Dogg fan" and a must-not-have for everyone else:

    A Snoop Dogg bobble head
    @killjoyandproud / Via Twitter: @killjoyandproud

    14. These basketball heels, for when you have to attend a gala right after the game:

    basketball shoe heels
    u/captainplanet117 / Via reddit.com

    15. Is this sharp-tipped sneaker trend here to stay? All signs point to yes:

    sneakers with pointed toes
    u/fishbethany / Via reddit.com

    16. This toilet for two*:

    Two toilets connected
    u/owimsad / Via reddit.com

    *as in "number two"

    17. It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...deeply upsetting squirrel taxidermy:

    a taxidermied squirrel opening its pelt to reveal a Superman logo
    u/SoupyDoorman / Via reddit.com

    18. This chateau-derie platter:

    a charcuterie with a house built at the center
    u/TheAcquiescentDalek / Via reddit.com

    19. "A cowboy hat like no udder":

    a cowboy hat with udders on top
    u/fishbethany / Via reddit.com

    20. This bread-less sandwich that makes me want to cry:

    an onion sandwich
    u/carocaine / Via reddit.com

    21. This unbearably cool taxidermy fox that you wouldn't want to run into in the wild:

    a taxidermy fox
    u/FreeClimbing / Via reddit.com

    22. These wild shoes that could only be pulled off by 2012-era Nicki Minaj:

    colorful heel shoes
    u/MuffMagician / Via reddit.com

    23. This statue that's either a bargain or a ripoff, depending on how much of a Star Wars fan you are:

    &quot;Life Size Star Wars Statue&quot;
    @killjoyandproud / Via Twitter: @killjoyandproud

    24. This shoe bag that proves I will never, ever understand fashion:

    a purse in the shape of a shoe
    u/UnidentifiableSock / Via reddit.com

    25. And finally, say hello to your newest sleep paralysis demon:

    &quot;Handmade clay sculpture&quot;
    @bisexualbugs / Via Twitter: @bisexualbugs

