21 Shocking And Unsettling Pictures Of Things That Should NOT Exist

Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!
1. This cake that only a real weenie would enjoy:
2. This completely unhinged dresser setup:
3. This dishwasher filled with an alarming number of recorders:
4. This dog making the ultimate "hey could you stop doing that?" face:
5. This injury-inducing architectural design:
6. These sinister clowns you absolutely wouldn't want to run into on a hike:
7. This super gross game:
8. This sad, broken armchair:
9. This deeply unfortunate ad:
10. This revolting snake thing:
11. This bus with a unique design feature:
12. The most impressive and horrendous nail art you'll ever see:
13. This bathroom with a view:
14. The worst pizza you'll ever see:
15. This clever but creepy cat bed:
16. This bizarre head basket game:
17. This press-on nail:
18. This ominous burning McDonald's sign:
19. This Saw-inspired elf on a shelf display:
20. This plane/truck hybrid that nobody asked for:
21. And finally, this disgustingly accurate recreation:
Don't miss last week's most anxiety-inducing photos:
15 Shocking And Unsettling Pictures Of Things That ABSOLUTELY Shouldn't Exist
...or the most shocking and unsettling pictures of 2023!
57 Shocking And Unsettling Pictures I Saw This Year That Shouldn't Exist