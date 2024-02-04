Skip To Content
    21 Shocking And Unsettling Pictures Of Things That Should NOT Exist

    Just so we're all on the same page — if someone makes you a birthday cake entirely out of hot dogs, they hate your guts.

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!

    1. This cake that only a real weenie would enjoy:

    raw hot dogs formed into a cake
    u/Detterius / Via reddit.com

    2. This completely unhinged dresser setup:

    dresser split by a wall
    u/whiskey_totem / Via reddit.com

    3. This dishwasher filled with an alarming number of recorders:

    u/PlaguxX / Via reddit.com

    4. This dog making the ultimate "hey could you stop doing that?" face:

    u/seven_critical_blows / Via reddit.com

    5. This injury-inducing architectural design:

    door opens to the middle of a flight of stairs with no safe way to step out
    u/MemorableKidsMoments / Via reddit.com

    6. These sinister clowns you absolutely wouldn't want to run into on a hike:

    Sdominick / Getty Images

    7. This super gross game:

    a toilet plunger game
    u/vikikikiriki / Via reddit.com

    8. This sad, broken armchair:

    chair with broken legs that looks like it&#x27;s slumped over in defeat
    u/avantgardengnome / Via reddit.com

    Why am I crying?!?!?

    9. This deeply unfortunate ad:

    dating app ad that reads, hannah microwaves butterflies in her spare time
    u/MythicalMicrowave / Via reddit.com

    Stay away from Hannah, y'all!!!

    10. This revolting snake thing:

    the snake has no scales or skin and looks slimy
    u/Coffee4ddict89 / Via reddit.com

    11. This bus with a unique design feature:

    the door to the bus is a house door
    u/Several-Position2154 / Via reddit.com

    12. The most impressive and horrendous nail art you'll ever see:

    nails looks like teeth
    u/homomachine / Via reddit.com

    13. This bathroom with a view:

    the toilet faces the ocean and there is no door
    u/Mansonnnnnnnn / Via reddit.com

    14. The worst pizza you'll ever see:

    bean and egg pizza
    u/memes_426 / Via reddit.com

    15. This clever but creepy cat bed:

    stuffed jeans with the legs crossed
    u/Srihari_stan / Via reddit.com

    16. This bizarre head basket game:

    u/MenyaBala237 / Via reddit.com

    17. This press-on nail:

    the finger is wrapped in gauze and a nail is put on top
    u/oncolgy / Via reddit.com

    18. This ominous burning McDonald's sign:

    u/avantgardengnome / Via reddit.com

    Clearly, not everyone was lovin' it.

    19. This Saw-inspired elf on a shelf display:

    elf is shaving potatoes and there&#x27;s potato chips
    u/Detterius / Via reddit.com

    20. This plane/truck hybrid that nobody asked for:

    u/TomatilloAdditional7 / Via reddit.com

    21. And finally, this disgustingly accurate recreation:

    a real replica of the cartoon burger in spongebob squarepants
    Nickelodeon Animation Studio / u/Dangerous-Fruit2172 / Via reddit.com

    H/T r/Weird, r/hmmm, r/ATBGE, and r/StupidFood

