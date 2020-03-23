Boris Johnson Has Ordered A Full Coronavirus Lockdown Across The UK

Boris Johnson has ordered a full lockdown of the UK in a dramatic escalation of the government’s fight against the coronavirus — authorising police to fine Britons who leave their homes for nonessential reasons, closing all shops selling nonessential goods, and banning weddings and all other public gatherings of more than two people.



In a historic address to the nation from Downing Street on Monday night, the prime minister said: “From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction: You must stay at home.”

People will only be allowed to leave their homes for one of four reasons: to shop for basic necessities, to take one form of exercise a day, for any medical need, such as providing care for a vulnerable person, or to travel to and from work if they have an essential job.

Johnson said the government was closing all shops selling nonessential goods,​ including clothing and electronic stores and other premises, including libraries and playgrounds.

Gatherings of more than two people in public — excluding people you live with — will be prohibited, as will all social events​, including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, but excluding funerals.

"You should not be meeting friends," Johnson said. "If your friends ask you to meet, you should say no."

Parks will remain open for exercise, but gatherings will be dispersed. People will be allowed to run, walk, or cycle — alone or with members of your household — but only once a day.

“If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings," Johnson said, adding that the measures will be reviewed in three weeks, and relaxed if the evidence shows the government can do so.

