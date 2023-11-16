Confession: I've never watched any of The Hunger Games movies... until now.

I honestly don't have a good excuse for why it took me so long to check these movies out (and I know some might consider my actions criminal). But I must say that experiencing this saga for the first time through a 2023 lens was an interesting (...enjoyable, nail-biting, and anxiety-inducing...) experience. Plus, with the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes, now was as good a time as any to check out the original Hunger Games, Catching Fire, Mockingjay: Part 1, and Mockingjay: Part 2.

