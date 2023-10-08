As I putter about my little life trying to eat healthier, get better at tennis, and stop my geriatric millennial bones from disintegrating, I've collected some of the more delightful detours from my online travels for y'all. I hope you enjoy!

And my weekly disclaimer: One of the quirks of the modern internet is how things appear, disappear, then reappear at random times, so the list below isn't all strictly new, but it was all new to me.

