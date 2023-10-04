Skip To Content
People Are Calling Las Vegas’s New Multi-Billion Dollar Sphere Dystopian, And I Totally See Why After Seeing The Pictures

"This is where they're going to hold Hunger Games viewings."

by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

From Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to Beyoncé's Renaissance, we are living through a time of iconic live entertainment. Well, Las Vegas is officially leveling up the concert experience with its brand new $2.3-billion mega-venue named "The Sphere."

Outdoor image of &quot;The Sphere&quot; venue
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

"The Sphere" is a 366-foot-tall circular theater with the world's largest LED screen wrapped around the entire audience, creating the feeling of being inside a performance, as opposed to just viewing it. The venue's unique design and technology have fans already calling it the "Greatest venue on the planet."

@SphereVegas

"The Sphere" had its debut opening last weekend with a concert from the band U2, with closeup seat prices costing around $400–$500, according to CNN.

@SphereVegas
"The Sphere" venue has a seating capacity of almost 18,000, and a standing capacity of 20,000.

Photos and videos of "The Sphere" recently went viral online, receiving thousands of likes, comments, and funny memes. There have been a range of reactions to the unique venue, with some absolutely loving it, including artist Diplo:

@diplo

Other users were pleasantly surprised to see the inside of the venue, writing: "Why didn't I know there was a venue inside? Why did I think it was just a stupid expensive billboard? My entire opinion is changed, this rules."

@lynchmd via TikTok / @ihatethiskid / Via tiktok.com

One user described their dream experiences at "The Sphere": "Swifties, we need to rent this out and sit inside and blast mirrorball inside a mirrorball."

@WhatsInside / @hushmirrorball / Via Twitter: @whatsinside

Emphasizing that point, another user wrote: "I want to watch Real Housewives here."

@WhatsInside / @yolandfister / Via Twitter: @whatsinside

Not everyone is in love with "The Sphere" aesthetic, though. One user wrote: "Side effects in here would turn a Victorian child into a pile of dust."

@WhatsInside / @hyunebuns / Via Twitter: @whatsinside

Another wrote: "I wish this didn't feel so dystopian. It looks like a death trap."

@WhatsInside / @danishacarterr / Via Twitter: @whatsinside

One user mentioned: "Perfect place to have a panic attack."

@WhatsInside / @gracesftdt / Via Twitter: @whatsinside

And finally, a user summed up the dystopian feeling they got from the venue, writing: "This is where they're going to hold Hunger Games viewings."

@lynchmd via TikTok / @anothercohen/ @Imani_Barbarin / Via tiktok.com

What do you think about "The Sphere?" Would you go to a concert at this venue? If so, what would you want to see? Let us know in the comments below.