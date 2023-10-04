People Are Calling Las Vegas’s New Multi-Billion Dollar Sphere Dystopian, And I Totally See Why After Seeing The Pictures
"This is where they're going to hold Hunger Games viewings."
From Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to Beyoncé's Renaissance, we are living through a time of iconic live entertainment. Well, Las Vegas is officially leveling up the concert experience with its brand new $2.3-billion mega-venue named "The Sphere."
"The Sphere" is a 366-foot-tall circular theater with the world's largest LED screen wrapped around the entire audience, creating the feeling of being inside a performance, as opposed to just viewing it. The venue's unique design and technology have fans already calling it the "Greatest venue on the planet."
Night 1 ✔️ pic.twitter.com/Vlu1pFAjSQ— Sphere (@SphereVegas) September 30, 2023
"The Sphere" had its debut opening last weekend with a concert from the band U2, with closeup seat prices costing around $400–$500, according to CNN.
We’re falling from the sky. @U2 pic.twitter.com/S0am3c5zjv— Sphere (@SphereVegas) October 1, 2023
Photos and videos of "The Sphere" recently went viral online, receiving thousands of likes, comments, and funny memes. There have been a range of reactions to the unique venue, with some absolutely loving it, including artist Diplo:
I went completely insane at the @SphereVegas.. thanks for having me and @U2 for playing my favorite song ever🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/CsCoo6cbPn— diplo (@diplo) September 30, 2023
Other users were pleasantly surprised to see the inside of the venue, writing: "Why didn't I know there was a venue inside? Why did I think it was just a stupid expensive billboard? My entire opinion is changed, this rules."
Why didn’t I know there was a venue inside? why did I think it was just a stupid expensive billboard? my entire opinion is changed, this rules https://t.co/2jpbnjMww7— comfy boy (@ihatethiskid) September 30, 2023
One user described their dream experiences at "The Sphere": "Swifties, we need to rent this out and sit inside and blast mirrorball inside a mirrorball."
swifties we need to rent this out and sit inside and blast mirrorball inside a mirrorball https://t.co/Qq2oHgj0VQ— 🪩 eME!rald (@hushmirrorball) October 1, 2023
Emphasizing that point, another user wrote: "I want to watch Real Housewives here."
i want to watch real housewives here https://t.co/etiMHLMS0L— yolanda fister (@yolandafister) September 30, 2023
Not everyone is in love with "The Sphere" aesthetic, though. One user wrote: "Side effects in here would turn a Victorian child into a pile of dust."
side effects in here would turn a victorian child into a pile of dust https://t.co/0alPqYwS5E— ⁉️ (@hyunebuns) October 1, 2023
Another wrote: "I wish this didn't feel so dystopian. It looks like a death trap."
1. i wish this didn’t feel so dystopian. it looks like a death trap. 🫥— danisha carter (@danishacarterr) September 30, 2023
2. who is a fan of U2 tell me now. because apparently they sold half a million tickets in less than 24 hours, they were the first group considered for the first sphere performance, and somehow had the… https://t.co/nhjwPdjGcY
One user mentioned: "Perfect place to have a panic attack."
perfect place to have a panic attack https://t.co/nZRt731qsC— grace (@gracesftdt) September 30, 2023
And finally, a user summed up the dystopian feeling they got from the venue, writing: "This is where they're going to hold Hunger Games viewings."
This is where there going to hold hunger games viewings. https://t.co/qPN8Hki2Ii— @ImaniBarbarin@disabled.social (@Imani_Barbarin) September 30, 2023