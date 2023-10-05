Internet, allow me to introduce you to Trish Belizaire, a 33-year-old New York makeup artist whose friend group recently went viral when they let us in on a newly minted tradition. In honor of her birthday, Trish loves to host an annual themed party, and this year? It was all about memes:
An Instagram Reel showing off everyone's outfits was re-shared on Twitter, where the clip quickly amassed over 21.7 million views. And it's not hard to see why. Here are all the spot-on recreations:
First up is Trisha's own rendition of "The Dress" which may or may not be blue and black (or white and gold):
The "I'm telling on you" phone call:
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his fanny pack:
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his fanny pack x2:
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his fanny pack x3:
Cardi B as a toddler:
Marsai Martin in Black-ish:
Kamala Harris' "We did it, Joe" phone call:
Tiffany Pollard being “unbothered”:
The mugshot of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes:
Durellyrellz's “where the money reside” commercial:
The infamous Arthur fist:
The “confused” guy:
Salt Bae:
Salt Bae x2:
The disheveled Bratz doll:
The disheveled Bratz doll x2:
Future's "toxic" texts:
Mike “The Situation”:
Sandra Bullock in Bird Box:
And finally, "Toxic" Future:
Which is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.