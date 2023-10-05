  • Viral badge

This Meme Party Is Going Mega Viral Because Every. Single. Guest. Understood The Assignment

The Future memes are taking me out.

Internet, allow me to introduce you to Trish Belizaire, a 33-year-old New York makeup artist whose friend group recently went viral when they let us in on a newly minted tradition. In honor of her birthday, Trish loves to host an annual themed party, and this year? It was all about memes:

An Instagram Reel showing off everyone's outfits was re-shared on Twitter, where the clip quickly amassed over 21.7 million views. And it's not hard to see why. Here are all the spot-on recreations:

First up is Trisha's own rendition of "The Dress" which may or may not be blue and black (or white and gold):

a woman in the dress
Tumblr: swiked/ swiked.tumblr.com / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

The "I'm telling on you" phone call:

man dressed in a polo and on the phone
Instagram: dolledbytrishie / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his fanny pack:

woman in a turtleneck, jeans, and gold chain
Instagram: therock / instagram.com / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his fanny pack x2:

Instagram: therock / instagram.com / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his fanny pack x3:

Instagram: therock / instagram.com / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

Cardi B as a toddler:

person in cardi&#x27;s vest and pant combo with a white button down shirt
Instagram: iamcardib / instagram.com / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

Marsai Martin in Black-ish:

woman in a large scarf and circular sunglasses
ABC Signature / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

Kamala Harris' "We did it, Joe" phone call:

person on their phone wearing workout clothes
Twitter: kamalaharris / Twitter: @KamalaHarris / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

Tiffany Pollard being “unbothered”:

person in a tank top and sunglasses sitting on the couch
51 Minds Entertainment / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

The mugshot of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes:

person holding up a board like a mug shot
Instagram: dolledbytrishie / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

Durellyrellz's “where the money reside” commercial:

person in pants and a long sleeve tee with their arms in the air
YouTube: Rickeysmileyofficial / youtube.com / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

The infamous Arthur fist:

closeup of the fist
PBS / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

The “confused” guy:

person in a white tee looking confused
Instagram: dolledbytrishie / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

Salt Bae:

people in a tee and small shades pouring salt
Instagram: nusr_et / Instagram: @p / BO9dI9ujWNI/ / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

Salt Bae x2:

Instagram: nusr_et / Instagram: @p / BO9dI9ujWNI/ / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

The disheveled Bratz doll:

person with a top bun and dark jacket
Instagram: dolledbytrishie / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

The disheveled Bratz doll x2:

Instagram: dolledbytrishie / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

Future's "toxic" texts:

person in a track jacket texting on their phone
Instagram: dolledbytrishie / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

Mike “The Situation”:

person wearing a neck brace
Instagram: dolledbytrishie / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

Sandra Bullock in Bird Box:

person blindfolded
Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

And finally, "Toxic" Future:

person wearing a jacket and sunglasses looking in the mirror
Instagram: dolledbytrishie / Via Instagram: @dolledbytrishie

