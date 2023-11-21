12. "I had been friends with this guy. I'll call him Stan. He is a 36-year-old guy. I'm 43. We hit it off when we first met. He is just incredible to be around. Handsome, funny, very outgoing. Owns the room when he walks in it. We were connected at the hip for seven years. I am a homosexual man. Stan is straight. Everyone thought we were together, and it was obvious why, we were so close. Even his mother thought we were together. Also, that is where Stan lived. In his mother's basement, which is a red flag I didn't see. Fast-forward to two years ago. I buy a home, and Stan moves in with me. I figure out quickly that Stan has no respect for me or my home, and is terrified of responsibility."

"After cleaning up after him for a year, including all the trash he would leave on the ground outside, I decided to talk with him about cleanliness because his room was starting to smell up my house. He blows up and leaves, and I don't hear from him for days. I ended up having to kick in his locked bedroom door to get the smell out of my house. His room was piled with dead mice, trash, and gallon jugs of piss that were leaking into the floor. Takes me a week to clean the room, had to cut out part of the floor and subfloor to get the smell of piss out. I had to cut my losses as well as him from my life. His mother was devastated by the news. Mainly 'cause she didn't want him back in her basement. Which he is. And he probably will be for the rest of her life. It sucks 'cause he has such great potential in so many ways. All wasted."



—Anonymous