Men, Tell Me About A Time When You Had To Cut Off A Male Friend For Being Trash

"I had to cut off my friend after he yelled at a girl who refused to dance with him."

Alexa Lisitza
by Alexa Lisitza

BuzzFeed Staff

In the past, we shared stories from former, self-proclaimed "creepy" men who took a step back, reexamined their actions, and learned the error of their ways, and I absolutely loved the accountability.

&quot;15 Stories From Formerly &#x27;Creepy&#x27; Men That Are Actually Really, Rally Important&quot;
Now I'm curious about how guys hold themselves accountable in a different way, and that's around their relationships with their friends. So, men: I want to hear about a time when you had to cut off a guy friend because of his trash behavior.

Men hanging out and laughing
Maybe you and your group of friends love going out to bars at night, but one of them used to be a little too interested in women passing by. He asked for a dance, she said no, and he started causing a scene. So your friend group staged an intervention, but he never changed, and you had to cut him out of your life.

A man&#x27;s face pixelated
Or maybe you went to a strip club with your boys for a bachelor party and noticed the groom kissing a dancer. You thought of the bride, who you'd gotten to know, love, and respect, and knew she would not be down with this kind of behavior. So, you told him to tell the bride about what happened, and he refused, so you told her instead, and now you and the groom aren't friends anymore.

Men clinking glasses
Or maybe your friend went too far down the podcast rabbit hole and started listening to speakers who had very questionable views on women and their role in society. So, for your own safety and wellbeing, you decided to separate yourself from him.

a man recording a podcast
Whatever the case may be, we want to hear from you. In the comments below, tell us about a time when you had to cut off a friend because of his trash behavior. Or, if you'd like to remain anonymous, use this Google form. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.