8. "I am returning to school for dental hygiene. Dental hygienists earn a fair amount of money and often work part time or work full time for a bit then take some time off. This seemed a perfect career fit for someone who likes working with their hands and needs the flexibility."

"An added bonus is that it only requires an associate's degree, so once you have your prerequisites out of the way, you only are in school for five semesters. Once I graduate, I plan on working as a dental hygienist for three days a week, and as an artist in the studio for three days a week. I'll have that one extra day just to relax. I feel super privileged and grateful that pursuing this career path is even an option."

—Anonymous

