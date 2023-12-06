5.

"I'm doing the thing that many of my friends can't understand, even when I explain it to them. I'm enlisting in the US Army. Why? Because I'm in decent physical shape, and I have the ability to follow instructions. Once I put in a few years, my healthcare is taken care of forever by VA benefits. Plus, while I'm in, the US government pays 100% of my college tuition and other costs if I do decide to take any courses. My friends imagine that I'll be super old when I get out, but I don't think the mid to late twenties is old at all."