    Gen Z’ers Who Aren’t Going To College Are Sharing What They’re Doing Instead, And It’s Eye-Opening

    #11 is extremely dire.

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    When I graduated high school, for me, college felt like the only option to live a successful, fruitful life. But now, many Gen Z'ers are rethinking college altogether. According to the World Economic Forum, 4 million fewer graduates enrolled in college in 2022 than in 2012.

    Conceptual shot of education and graduation ceremony
    Boy_anupong / Getty Images

    For many, prices are to blame — from 2010 to 2022, tuition has risen an average of 12% every year, while earnings for young college-educated workers have remained mostly flat over the last 50 years, as reported by Insider. Young workers with at least a bachelor’s degree and a full-time job had median annual earnings valued at $56,000 in 2018, which was nearly equal to what comparative workers made in 2001.

    An empty guitar case with money in it and a sign saying &quot;College tuition&quot;
    Image By Marie Lafauci / Getty Images

    For someone graduating college today, it costs $104,108 on average to attend four years at a public university and $223,360 for four years at a private university. In 2001, for comparison, a student could expect $34,612 on average in tuition and fees for four years at a public university and $87,424 in tuition and fees for four years at a private university.

    While financial debt is arguably the biggest reason many Gen Z'ers are rethinking college, I wanted to understand what other reasons Gen Z has for choosing different paths and what it is they're doing instead. So, I reached out to Gen Z members of the BuzzFeed Community who chose not to go to college. Here's everything they had to say:

    1. "I’m an older Gen Z’er. The costs — financially, emotionally, and time-wise — far outweighed the benefits. I didn’t have a clear career trajectory that I wanted to follow, and I’m extremely introverted, so college didn’t feel worth it for me. I started getting my two-year associates degree from a community college in my area during my last two years of high school."

    Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "I finished it shortly after I graduated and that was it. I’m qualified for basically any average job I want to go for and I’m good with that. I may not be 'successful' by some people's description, but I am debt free, and relatively happy, and that’s enough for me."

    u/strangerthanitseems

    2. "The sheer idea of being tens of thousands of dollars into debt while working a minimum wage job scared 17-year-old me. On top of that, my dream was to be a therapist—to help people the way those in my life helped me—but the average salary vs the money and time I'd need to achieve that goal was, truly, not worth it."

    Fiordaliso / Getty Images

    "These days, I am both working and studying in international trade law. It did not require prior experience or schooling; just a will to learn, adapt, and power through the ever changing supply chain across the globe. Not a day goes by that I regret my decision."

    —Anonymous

    3. "I actually ended up going to college for a few years after not really being interested in school all throughout high school (I still made decent grades, but wasn’t interested in the academic-portion of school). A few years into college, and after bouncing around from major to major, I realized I got much more life experience from the career I was in at the time rather than school itself. I realized college wasn’t for me when I found my secret baking passion."

    Daniel Llao Calvet / Getty Images

    "I had an epiphany that I could either go to college and then start my baking career after, or take a risk and start now. Fast forward to now, it’s been two years since I dropped out of college and two years of owning a successful baking business... [My friends are] graduating and starting their careers now, meanwhile I’ve owned a business for two years. I realize I’m extremely lucky and I respect people who are academically gifted but boy, that wasn’t me."

    u/Danni

    4. "I’m choosing not to go to college because it costs a lot of money and time before you can actually start your career. I’m going into tattooing and finding an apprenticeship soon so it will cost less and I’ll be happy actually learning about the career."

    A youbng person tattooing someone&#x27;s body
    Sergey Mironov / Getty Images

    u/yourfavhomie

    5. "I'm doing the thing that many of my friends can't understand, even when I explain it to them. I'm enlisting in the US Army. Why? Because I'm in decent physical shape, and I have the ability to follow instructions. Once I put in a few years, my healthcare is taken care of forever by VA benefits. Plus, while I'm in, the US government pays 100% of my college tuition and other costs if I do decide to take any courses. My friends imagine that I'll be super old when I get out, but I don't think the mid to late twenties is old at all."

    Two young female US army members looking at a sheet
    Sean Murphy / Getty Images

    —Anonymous

    6. "Besides the cost, it was because I was told by everyone my whole life that I HAD to! People don't seem to understand that some people's ambitions aren't to study to get a job in some competitive field and get mountains of debt and responsibilities. College offers nothing to someone like me. My aspirations in life are to live with my partner while we both work part-time, combine income and enjoy a simple life free of the responsibilities that society wants to force on us."

    Two kayakers paddling in a large body of water at sunset
    Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images

    —Anonymous

    7. "I chose not to go to college because it was too expensive, I didn't have a specific career path I was devoted to, and I prefer being debt free. I also think keeping things simple means more time with my friends and family. I currently am an office assistant and do a lot of data entry. I'm trying to build a small bookkeeping business as well."

    —Anonymous

    8. "I've never wanted to be stuck in a life I don't want. To me, college closes more doors than it opens. Instead, I plan to start permaculture farming to be more self sufficient and have some disposable income as well as no debt."

    Permaculture farming close-up
    Ems-forster-productions / Getty Images

    —Anonymous

    9. "I don't trust that the curriculum would prepare me properly for a job. I'd rather self study the topics I'm interested in and apply what I've learned to my passions to be an entrepreneur. I think college would be better if they encouraged more people to be entrepreneurs. If each college had its own startup accelerators I think more people would be interested because everyone's passions can be turned into a business. Many people want to turn themselves into a brand on social media which has shown to make people a lot of money."

    A laptop sitting on a desk with graphs open and journals and folders strewn around it
    Alvaro Medina Jurado / Getty Images

    —Anonymous

    10. "I turn 18 in one month and I already have pictures ready to post for my OnlyFans page. I will have a few months to save up and make some money before I even graduate high school. By the time I graduate I won't have to struggle in the job market with everyone else going for the same limited jobs. To me, OnlyFans is offering a more secure form of job security and financial security."

    A shirtless man takes a selfie
    Estradaanton / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    —Anonymous

    11. "I don't want to waste time and money learning random stuff. Instead I'm going to live in a tent—no partner, no kids, no debts. I'll work part-time in manual labor and if I get injured or have some kind of emergency I'll commit a crime that doesn't hurt anyone. If I get caught, I'll go to prison where I get free food and free shelter."

    A jailer getting a meal from a barred slot
    Evgeniyshkolenko / Getty Images

    —Anonymous

    12. "I tried college (twice) and could not get the motivation to follow through with the assignments. I mean, I wanted an English degree... why do I have to take an earth sciences class? It just felt like a waste of time and money. So I started working instead. I didn't have much experience, so I worked at a donut shop for a year. From there I met someone who worked as a registrar at a hospital and she helped get me a job at the hospital."

    An office assistant takes intake for a patient in a waiting room
    Hispanolistic / Getty Images

    "I've been slowly but surely rising the ranks here and am hoping to stay within the company until I'm in a management position."

    —Anonymous

    13. "I am 21 and I have a full-time office job at a growing company and I am getting paid more than I ever thought I could. My husband is a full-time student and I know he only chose to go to school because his family pushed him into it. I grew up so fortunate with parents who told me that it did not matter what I chose to do with my life as long as I was creating the best life for myself."

    "My husband is miserable more often than not because of debt as well as overwhelming expectations. I hear more stories about people not using their degree, and with this inflation, yeah no...please do not put me into debt."

    —Anonymous

    14. "I felt like school was taking too much time training me in a bubble when I could instead be using that time to save money and gain on-the-job experience. I left school and at 22, I'm working in video advertising earning $50k per year while working 30 hours per week. I get to work remote which gives me a massive amount of freedom to have side projects and hobbies."

    A young person working on a laptop in front of a big window with a mountain view
    Roberto Moiola / Getty Images

    "I travel as often as I can while still saving a significant amount of money in investments. My employer is providing resources to further my career through training for IT certificates and any other skills I deem valuable. I also work as a professional bassist at night and have plans to open a production company of my own in the near future. Currently in the process of purchasing my first house so I'd say leaving school was a great decision for me."

    —Anonymous

    15. "I tried college twice, once right after graduating high school and once again a few years later. Although I always excelled in school, college is just not right for me. Instead of learning through lectures and exams, I'd rather learn by experiencing and doing things, learning on the job. I'm enrolling in a trade apprenticeship instead."

    Two people with hard hats on and aprons at a facility looking at a chart
    Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao / Getty Images

    —Anonymous

    16. "I’m going to be a hairstylist, so my field won’t be requiring a four-year university, but I think regardless I probably wouldn’t have gone. It’s just too expensive, and I feel like having a degree is growing ever pointless. I have friends already drowning in student loan debt, meanwhile I’m sitting back wondering if choosing cosmetology was too easy."

    A hairstylist or barber cuts a man&#x27;s hair in front of a mirror
    Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

    —Anonymous

    17. "The skills I was developing at college were tangential to what I wanted to learn. There were better and free resources online. I want to create a start-up, so I dropped out and started working full-time. As I hobby, I'm developing my skills for my side business. School felt like a waste of my time."

    —Anonymous

    18. "I'm doing a one-year teacher training certificate for ballet. I'll get to work in ballet schools for students going into professional dance careers. I also get paid for performing with companies and at events. There are colleges and academies in Ontario, Canada that offer similar training certification programs online with flexible schedules, two-month co-op/internship included with a company of your choice, and even a bursary where they refund some of the tuition back upon graduating."

    Ballerinas in class
    Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

    "The tuition is $10k for the whole program at several locations, and governments provide grants, scholarships and financial aid plus student housing accommodation aid. You can choose when you want to pay back any loan through a repayment assistance program and you can keep your loan on hold with no interest until you're ready to pay it."

    u/katherinenader

    And lastly:

    19. "I saw the institution of college fail my millennial friends and family. I am an older Gen Z, so I remember a time when high school teachers and guidance counselors made it seem like college was the only path to success. I watched my millennial peers buy into a narrative that told them a future of poverty and back breaking labor was ahead for anyone who didn't get a college degree. I watched as millennials went deep into debt and spent years of their lives struggling to balance work and school as well as other aspects of their lives. It looked like an expensive torment. After years of stress, and a mountain of debt, I watched as millennials struggled to find jobs; employers wanted more degrees for lower and lower pay. Many of my relatives and siblings had to move to bigger cities with higher costs of living just to work within their field—throwing them deeper and deeper in debt."

    A frustrated woman sits at a computer with her hands on her eyes
    Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

    "I saw the institution fail the people I cared about. I chose not to go to college because it didn't live up the promises and expectations sold to an entire generation. Instead, I took whatever administrative or assistant positions I could find once I graduated high school. When the pandemic hit, I landed a role in an ophthalmology office. I happened to fall in love with the field and have been an imaging technician ever since. It's possible to find a career and get paid to do what you love without sacrificing financial freedom and years of your life."

    —Anonymous

    What are your thoughts? If you didn't go to college, what did you choose instead? Let me know in the comments.

    Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity. 