Germany Has Shared The Details Of Its Coronavirus Contact Tracing Operation. The UK Won’t.

On paper, the UK’s plan to conduct coronavirus contact tracing is every bit as ambitious as Germany’s. The UK government has said it will recruit 18,000 people by the middle of May — a number broadly similar per capita to the German government’s own targets.



But Germany’s contact tracing program is already solidly in place, data analysed by BuzzFeed News shows, while crucial questions about the UK’s effort remain unanswered.

The comparison tells a story that is eerily similar to the UK’s approach to testing. As the outbreak intensified in March and other countries ramped up capacity, Britain scaled back, and is now scrambling to catch up. With the UK’s death toll for now among the highest in Europe, the consequences of those decisions are being closely scrutinised.

Contact tracing is a pillar of the government’s plans to ease the country out of lockdown without igniting a massive new wave of infections. When someone becomes ill, tracers move as quickly as possible to find everyone the person came into recent contact with, and ask them to self-isolate when necessary. Combined with mass testing, it is seen as the key to limiting the chain of transmission.

In Germany, contact tracing is implemented by local health authorities. On March 25 — six weeks ago — the federal government announced that each state was expected to have at least one team of five contact tracers for every 20,000 people.

Eleven of the country's 16 states sent BuzzFeed News their figures. Most have already met the target, while a few others are still working towards it. North-Rhine Westphalia, the country’s largest state and one of the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak, currently has 3,385 people employed in contact tracing, a spokesperson for the state government told BuzzFeed News. That is about five contact tracers for every 25,000 residents.

Bavaria, the first state to record a COVID-19 case, has 5 contact tracers for about every 33,000 people, while Germany's third largest state, Baden-Württemberg, was on course to exceed the target this week with 5 contact tracers for every 18,000 people. All the other regions that provided data are broadly on a par with the target.