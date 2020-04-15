The New NHS Coronavirus App Won’t Work Without A Huge Increase In Testing And People To Do Contact Tracing

In a blog post published earlier this week, a government official behind Singapore’s contact tracing app wrote: “If you ask me whether any Bluetooth contact tracing system deployed or under development, anywhere in the world, is ready to replace manual contact tracing, I will say without qualification that the answer is, ‘No’.”



Jason Bay, the senior director of Singapore’s digital services agency, added: “You cannot ‘big data’ your way out of a ‘no data’ situation. Period.”

In the post, titled “automated contact tracing is not a coronavirus panacea”, Bay went on to say: “We use TraceTogether to supplement contact tracing — not replace it.”

Singapore’s TraceTogether app was launched in mid-March. Previously, contact tracing relied on the memory of interviewees who tested positive for coronavirus and were asked to recall all their recent contacts and movements in detail.

The app works by exchanging short-distance Bluetooth signals between phones to detect other app users in close proximity, recording those encounters over time so that when someone tests positive to the virus that information can be more easily shared with contact tracers.

However, Bluetooth-based contact tracing solutions do not, by themselves, record location and environment data — that means it can’t tell where a contact between mobile phones actually took place, whether, for example, it occurred in a park or in adjacent rooms of the same building.

As a result, any automated mechanism will necessarily generate both false negatives and false positives.

Nor does the technology automatically reveal the identity of the user behind a mobile phone and number. All this information still needs to be gathered by a human-led process of interviews.

A partnership between Google and Apple announced earlier this month will help with mass user adoption — which is a prerequisite to any solution functioning effectively — and to overcome technical challenges such as gathering data while an app is in the background and not being actively used.

But the solution would still be reliant on Bluetooth, according to the specifications released by Apple. "The Contact Tracing Bluetooth Specification does not use location for proximity detection. It strictly uses Bluetooth beaconing to detect proximity."

The technology behind the NHSX app is understood to work in a similar way to Singapore’s app. Once installed the app will log the distance between a user's phone and other phones nearby that also have the app installed. It uses a low energy form of Bluetooth to calculate distance between users by measuring the signal strength of their respective devices. A log of anonymous proximity information is stored securely on a user's phone.

The decision of precisely which other app users should be notified will be determined by a "contact risk model" within the app — which will be continuously updated to make it as accurate as possible, an NHS source told BuzzFeed News.

Singapore’s TraceTogether app has some one million users — about a sixth of the population — and the island nation has open sourced the code and made the underlying protocol available to governments and organisations in other countries.

A white paper that accompanied the release underlines the need to use an app in conjunction with human-led contact tracing. The paper says: “A human-out-of-the-loop system will certainly yield better results than having no system at all, but where a competent human-in-the-loop system with sufficient capacity exists, we caution against an over-reliance on technology.”

It concludes: “the experience of Singapore’s contact tracers suggest that contact tracing should remain a human-fronted process. Contact tracing involves an intensive sequence of difficult and anxiety-laden conversations, and it is the role of a contact tracer to explain how a close contact might have been exposed – while respecting patient privacy – and provide assurance and guidance on next steps.”

Asked about the number of people involved in contact tracing, a Singaporean government spokesperson referred BuzzFeed News to a statement made by the health minister to the country’s parliament in March. The minister said that up to 4,000 contacts could be traced each day, and that contact tracing capacity had grown from three to 20 teams, and would continue to scale up as needed.

Up until mid-March Public Health England had traced some 3,500 people in total, including on flights and cruises, with 3% of contacts found to be positive during the containment phase of the outbreak and advised to self-isolate. According to a report in the Guardian, PHE’s contact tracing response team consisted of just under 300 staff at the time.

But contact tracing was scaled back in the UK when the number of cases started growing exponentially and the government strategy changed from containing the virus to delaying its spread.

A key factor in this decision was the limited testing resources the UK had put in place. While Singapore has been testing at a rate of about 12,800 per million people, the UK has managed only about 6,044 tests per one million people.

The government has pledged to increase testing capacity to 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month, after coming under widespread criticism, but is still well short — on Tuesday it conducted fewer than 16,000 tests.

When the UK recorded its first COVID-19 cases at the end of January, Public Health England (PHE) said it was tracing people who had been in contact with the infected.

After tracing was scaled back, a PHE spokesperson told the Guardian that contact tracing was no longer useful because “with such a level of sustained community transmission there is limited value in doing so”.

The official PHE blog charts this shift in strategy.

On 13 February, Nick Phin, deputy director at PHE’s National Infections Service, wrote: "At the moment we undertake contact tracing to prevent the infection spreading further. Contact tracing is a fundamental part of outbreak control that’s used by public health professionals around the world."

The updated coronavirus information page now reads: “In the contain phase of the outbreak, we were identifying all cases, tracing their contacts and following up with them to determine their level of risk and giving them advice and information on what to do should they become unwell

“Now, because the virus is more widespread, we will not necessarily be able to determine where someone has contracted the virus and we will have a more targeted approach to contact tracing.

“The targeted approach will likely include tracing close contacts of vulnerable people. For example, those in care homes or other institutions.”

A PHE source told BuzzFeed News that contact tracing would have a role in preventing a resurgence of the virus. Using the experience gained during the contain phase, PHE has carefully worked up plans to scale up contact tracing rapidly if needed, they said. PHE was also strengthening surveillance activities to monitor the impact of outbreaks to support local contact tracing.