RAF Fighters Have Bombed A Suspected Chemical Weapons Stockpile In Syria

"This is the first time as Prime Minister that I have had to take the decision to commit our armed forces in combat – and it is not a decision I have taken lightly," said Theresa May.

The UK has joined America and France in carrying out air strikes on Syrian chemical weapons facilities near Damascus and Homs. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that four RAF Tornados launched missiles at a base near Homs, where it thought the Assad regime is stockpiling items to make chemical weapons. A spokesperson told the BBC the facility was "located some distance from any known concentrations of civilian habitation".

In a statement, Prime Minister Theresa May said it was not a decision she had taken "lightly". She said: "This is not about intervening in a civil war. It is not about regime change. "It is about a limited and targeted strike that does not further escalate tensions in the region and that does everything possible to prevent civilian casualties. "And while this action is specifically about deterring the Syrian Regime, it will also send a clear signal to anyone else who believes they can use chemical weapons with impunity."

May went on: "This is the first time as Prime Minister that I have had to take the decision to commit our armed forces in combat – and it is not a decision I have taken lightly. "I have done so because I judge this action to be in Britain’s national interest. We cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalised – within Syria, on the streets of the UK, or anywhere else in our world." She specifically cited "the pure horror" of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma last Saturday, saying: "The fact of this attack should surprise no-one. "The Syrian Regime has a history of using chemical weapons against its own people in the most cruel and abhorrent way. "And a significant body of information including intelligence indicates the Syrian Regime is responsible for this latest attack. "This persistent pattern of behaviour must be stopped – not just to protect innocent people in Syria from the horrific deaths and casualties caused by chemical weapons but also because we cannot allow the erosion of the international norm that prevents the use of these weapons." Her statement was welcomed on Twitter by the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and some other Conservative MPs.

Welcome the news of UK military strikes against major chemical weapons facilities in Syria alongside our US and French allies. The world is united in its disgust for any use of chemical weapons, but especially against civilians

The PM does not require specific parliamentary authorisation to fulfill her primary responsibility to protect our national interest. Parliament will rightly probe her explanation of the reasons for her decision but there is no need for a vote.

I understand the deep concerns about the use of force but chemical weapons are a grave threat to all humanity. We cannot look the other way & continue to see these vile agents being deployed with impunity including here in Britain.

However, initial responses from some Labour and SNP MPs criticised May for not seeking parliamentary approval for the strikes – something which Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had called on her to do. He has yet to comment at the time of writing.



BuzzFeed News understands that Corbyn yesterday received a briefing on privy council terms on intelligence around Douma attack.

Parliamentary approval should have been sought https://t.co/LdCQkpHFjs

The OPCW was to begin its investigation today. As an elected representative of the people of Ashton Under Lyne I was frozen out of the decision our PM has made to bomb Syria. I am still concerned as to how our action will stop the use of chemical weapons&bring peace #SyriaStrikes

Air strikes have not resolved situation in Syria so far - nothing I’ve heard persuades me they will do so now. An international strategy for peace must be pursued - not a course that risks dangerous escalation. UK foreign policy should be set by Parliament, not US President.

This is not a brave or strong decision by the Prime Minister. If anything, her handling of the whole affair shows how weak she really is. Parliament needs to step up to the plate & fill the void of leadership, and hold this minority government to account. A sad time for politics.

The Syrian regime later showed a video of its leader, Bashar al-Assad, walking into his offices. The caption said: "A morning of steadfastness."



صباح الصمود.. رئاسة الجمهورية العربية السورية







