RAF Fighters Have Bombed A Suspected Chemical Weapons Stockpile In Syria

The UK has joined America and France in carrying out air strikes on Syrian chemical weapons facilities near Damascus and Homs.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed that four RAF Tornados launched missiles at a base near Homs, where it thought the Assad regime is stockpiling items to make chemical weapons. A spokesperson told the BBC the facility was "located some distance from any known concentrations of civilian habitation".
In a statement, Prime Minister Theresa May said it was not a decision she had taken "lightly".
She said: "This is not about intervening in a civil war. It is not about regime change.
"It is about a limited and targeted strike that does not further escalate tensions in the region and that does everything possible to prevent civilian casualties.
"And while this action is specifically about deterring the Syrian Regime, it will also send a clear signal to anyone else who believes they can use chemical weapons with impunity."
May went on: "This is the first time as Prime Minister that I have had to take the decision to commit our armed forces in combat – and it is not a decision I have taken lightly.
"I have done so because I judge this action to be in Britain’s national interest. We cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalised – within Syria, on the streets of the UK, or anywhere else in our world."
She specifically cited "the pure horror" of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma last Saturday, saying: "The fact of this attack should surprise no-one.
"The Syrian Regime has a history of using chemical weapons against its own people in the most cruel and abhorrent way.
"And a significant body of information including intelligence indicates the Syrian Regime is responsible for this latest attack.
"This persistent pattern of behaviour must be stopped – not just to protect innocent people in Syria from the horrific deaths and casualties caused by chemical weapons but also because we cannot allow the erosion of the international norm that prevents the use of these weapons."
Her statement was welcomed on Twitter by the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and some other Conservative MPs.
However, initial responses from some Labour and SNP MPs criticised May for not seeking parliamentary approval for the strikes – something which Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had called on her to do. He has yet to comment at the time of writing.
BuzzFeed News understands that Corbyn yesterday received a briefing on privy council terms on intelligence around Douma attack.
The Syrian regime later showed a video of its leader, Bashar al-Assad, walking into his offices. The caption said: "A morning of steadfastness."
