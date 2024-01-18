“Definitely A Millennial”: People Are Sharing The Signs That Clearly Identify Millennials, And I'm Guilty Of Quite A Few Of These

Recently, I learned that the front tuck (aka when you tuck your shirt in the front but not the back) now signals to the youths that you're a millennial. I've also learned (against my will) that side parts, no-show socks (I don't get this one??), and skinny jeans are also trends that scream "MILLENNIAL!!!"
I wanted to hear directly from the source, so I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share with me, other than their age, what else immediately signals that someone is a millennial. From generational differences to trends, here's what everyone had to say:
1."They're likely a millennial when they don't react well to anyone that hasn't yet seen their favorite book series, film series, or TV show from the 1990s/2000s."
2."Being absolutely terrified of being thought of as 'lazy.' I know millennials, including myself, that are simply incapable of relaxing or just not doing anything."
3."Those pointed toe booties with a low heel, skinny jeans and a button up blouse with a front tuck. Usually paired with a Michelob Ultra."
5."When they ask for recommendations for something on social media like, 'Tell me your favorite Chinese restaurants' and then end it with '...okay GO!' As if everyone is rushing to give them the winning answer..."
6."My Gen Z child told me that millennials take selfies with the phone up high and Gen Z take them with the phone at chin height."
7."They say 'I did a thing', or when they see a dog they call it a 'doge'."
8."Putting all the states they have lived in their Instagram bio."
9."If someone is an elder millennial, they will definitely make a point to make that distinction. (Which I think is fair, since being born in 1981 vs 1995 would lead to at least two quite different technological experiences while growing up.)"
10. "The type of laughing emoji they use, Gen Z uses 💀 or ☠️ or 😭, while millennials use: 🤣 or 😂. Sincerely, a Gen Z."
the kids are saying “😭” is millennial and cringe now… it’s very over for many of us including me
15."Their personalities. They're done following the status quo and are actively questioning how 'we've always done things.' They don't take any BS from anyone, refuse to back down, and are probably the best generation I (a Gen X'er) have seen."
16."Most millennials I've met cut you off mid sentence, disrespect those that are older, and don't recognize that age is a privilege denied to many. They think that they're better than us Boomers. They are also late and don't keep their commitments."
And lastly:
17."I'm at that weird cusp being born in '96 so I'm either a young millennial or old Gen Z. But something I definitely do that other millennials do is still quote Vines. Like I'm sorry but Vine was waaayyyy better than TikTok because it was 'show don't tell,' so you had to make more of an impact in those short few seconds. TikToks go on unnecessarily long for usually the stupidest shit. You better believe anytime I see a road work ahead sign I'm saying 'Uh yeah I sure hope it does.'"
Of course, every generation has their own quirks and grievances with each other — so tell me, what identifies Gen Z? Boomers? Gen X? Sound off!