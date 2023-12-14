This TikToker Is Going Viral For Sharing 6 Foolproof Ways To Spot A Millennial Or Gen Z’er, And They Are Hilariously Accurate

As an older Gen Z’er myself, sometimes it can be hard to spot a millennial because we grew up with a lot of the same music, TV shows, movies, and lingo.
But, I recently learned six subtle ways to identify if someone is a Gen Z’er or millennial from TikToker Ludny Jean, also known as @ludknee. She's received over 5.1 million views on her recent video titled: "Testing my best friend to see if she's millennial or Gen Z."
People in the comments had A LOT of opinions on these generational differences:
So, I decided to ask the BuzzFeed Community how accurate they thought these Gen Z and millennial identifiers were. So, let's get into the generational battle:
#1: How do millennials vs. Gen Z’ers mimic answering the phone?
Do they use their whole hand to replicate the phone?
Or, do they use two fingers as the "pretend" phone?
#2: How do millennials vs. Gen Z'ers mimic hanging up the phone?
Do they move the phone from their ear and place it directly down like a landline?
Or do they tap the end-call button on the phone screen?
#3: How do millennials vs. Gen Z’ers mimic rolling down a window?
Do they hold an imaginary lever and move their arm in a circular motion?
Or do they press and hold a button?
#4: How do millennials vs. Gen Z'ers make a heart with their hands?
Do they only use four fingers?
Or do they use all of their fingers?
#5: How do Gen Z’ers vs. millennials mimic taking a photo?
Do they turn their imaginary phone horizontally?
Or do they keep their imaginary phone vertical?
#6: What style of jeans do millennials and Gen Z'ers often wear?
Do they wear skinny jeans?
Or do they wear ripped mom jeans?
Do you feel that these generational identifiers are accurate? Or, do you find yourself being more of a mixture of the two? Let us know in the comments below!