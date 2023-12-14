Skip To Content
This TikToker Is Going Viral For Sharing 6 Foolproof Ways To Spot A Millennial Or Gen Z’er, And They Are Hilariously Accurate

"My fingers physically cannot do the Gen Z heart."

Michaela Bramwell
As an older Gen Z’er myself, sometimes it can be hard to spot a millennial because we grew up with a lot of the same music, TV shows, movies, and lingo.

RuPaul looking through binoculars
Hulu

But, I recently learned six subtle ways to identify if someone is a Gen Z’er or millennial from TikToker Ludny Jean, also known as @ludknee. She's received over 5.1 million views on her recent video titled: "Testing my best friend to see if she's millennial or Gen Z."

Screenshot from Ludny&#x27;s TikTok
@ludknee via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

In the video, her and her bestie both demonstrated everyday activities that Gen Z’ers and millennials perform differently, including taking a photo, rolling down a car window, and making a hand heart.

People in the comments had A LOT of opinions on these generational differences:

TikTok comments
@ludknee via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

So, I decided to ask the BuzzFeed Community how accurate they thought these Gen Z and millennial identifiers were. So, let's get into the generational battle:

#1: How do millennials vs. Gen Z’ers mimic answering the phone?

Do they use their whole hand to replicate the phone?

answering imaginary phone call
@ludknee via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Or, do they use two fingers as the "pretend" phone?

answering imaginary phone call
@ludknee via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

#2: How do millennials vs. Gen Z'ers mimic hanging up the phone?

Do they move the phone from their ear and place it directly down like a landline?

woman hanging up phone by placing an imaginary phone down
@ludknee via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Or do they tap the end-call button on the phone screen?

woman answering imaginary phone by clicking the end call button
@ludknee via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

#3: How do millennials vs. Gen Z’ers mimic rolling down a window?

Do they hold an imaginary lever and move their arm in a circular motion?

woman rotating imaginary lever
@ludknee via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Or do they press and hold a button?

woman holding imaginary button down
@ludknee via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

#4: How do millennials vs. Gen Z'ers make a heart with their hands?

Do they only use four fingers?

woman making heart with hands
@ludknee via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Or do they use all of their fingers?

woman making heart with hands
@ludknee via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

#5: How do Gen Z’ers vs. millennials mimic taking a photo?

Do they turn their imaginary phone horizontally?

taking photo with imaginary phone horizontally
@ludknee via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Or do they keep their imaginary phone vertical?

woman taking photo holding imaginary phone vertically
@ludknee via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

#6: What style of jeans do millennials and Gen Z'ers often wear?

Do they wear skinny jeans?

wearing skinny jeans
@ludknee via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Or do they wear ripped mom jeans?

wearing ripped mom jeans
@ludknee via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Do you feel that these generational identifiers are accurate? Or, do you find yourself being more of a mixture of the two? Let us know in the comments below!