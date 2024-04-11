28 People Who Very Confidently Had No Clue Who Famous People Were

7.

"Back in the late 2000s, I lived in San Diego. I grew up in Miami, so I made many trips back and forth between the two cities. On one of those flights, I sat next to this really good-looking guy who looked familiar, but I couldn't pinpoint why. We spent the entire five-hour flight chatting mainly about the stark differences between California and Florida. I learned he was from Tampa but now lived in California and was going to Miami for a work 'thing.' At the end of the flight, we said, have fun, and that was that… Later, when he was mobbed by a group of girls wanting a photo, I learned that the guy I was sitting next to in coach was none other than Channing Tatum. No wonder he looked familiar."