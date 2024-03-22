Tell Us About The Time You Met Someone And Didn't Realize They Were, Like, Really Famous

If you've spent time on TikTok in the past few months, you may have come across a few stories of people sharing the times they've met famous people without realizing it.
In one case, a barista in New York City asked for someone's name, not realizing it was Nick Jonas. He gave her a bit of a look when giving his name, but she didn't understand. Her coworker was like "You don't know who that was!? That was Nick Jonas!"
In another story, an 18-year-old young musician shared how she sat next to a man on a Southwest flight, and they got to talking about music after he asked her about her ukelele. She spoke to him for twenty minutes about her band and how she just played a baby shower. She eventually asked him, "What kind of music do you play?" to which he responded, "Rock and roll," paused, and said, "Yeah, I play in Green Day."
And in another story, a woman talked about a time she took a trip to NYC with her family and got a little lost. Her dad asked someone on the street, "Hey buddy, can you tell me how to get to Madison Square Garden?" She said the man kindly gave them directions, "because of course he knows exactly where Madison Square Garden is! Because my dad asked USHER for directions to Madison Square Garden!"
So, now I turn it over to you — have you ever met someone famous without realizing who they were?