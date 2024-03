Tell Us About The Time You Met Someone And Didn't Realize They Were, Like, Really Famous

In another story , an 18-year-old young musician shared how she sat next to a man on a Southwest flight, and they got to talking about music after he asked her about her ukelele. She spoke to him for twenty minutes about her band and how she just played a baby shower. She eventually asked him, "What kind of music do you play?" to which he responded, "Rock and roll," paused, and said, "Yeah, I play in Green Day."