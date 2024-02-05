If You Don't Let Out A Little Laugh At These 30 Funny Tweets From The Week, I Will Personally Come Heckle You In Your Sleep For Being A Lame Sourpuss
Welcome, welcome. February is finally here, and the memes are already very, very silly. This month is short, and we've got no time to waste, so let's get right into 'em:
1.
A snap from Team Snapchat https://t.co/jT3rZcxAB8— Jenni (@hashjenni) January 29, 2024
2.
My friend ran over a Stanley this morning by accident .. dare I call it Flat Stanley pic.twitter.com/6XVKi0uSBK— bails (@baytato) January 30, 2024
3.
almost just said "keep it moving diva" to a pigeon— derek 2 on the beach (@reindeereks) January 30, 2024
4.
At least all my neighbors are on the same page for once... pic.twitter.com/Zj6wKZf9Qw— Alan Wagner (@truewagner) January 30, 2024
6.
my friends mom is making me an embroidered Diet Coke towel to make up for outing me when we were 16 pic.twitter.com/8lNA0na7qR— Creatina Turner (@BrendanOde) January 30, 2024
8.
therapy is crazy cause why are you paying someone to give a fuck— ً (@user0000O0) January 31, 2024
9.
holding an alt girl’s hair back while— roro, PhD (@fuglibetty) January 31, 2024
she throws up and it’s like. Oh okay let me get all the layers. and this overgrown fringe. oh and the uneven front bits
10.
me waiting for the gynecologist after they told me to undress from the waist down 20 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/cDI15uMMMS— S.LIZ (@slizagna) January 30, 2024
11.
dating as a 28 year old is so hard bc if i date older women they say stuff like “doggo” and “adulting” and if i date younger women they tell me i’m in my dilf era— sauce (@jimbobrays_) January 30, 2024
12.
when a rare story liker likes your story so you know you ateee— alondra (@alondramaren) January 31, 2024
13.
accidentally signed off an important email with "all the vest" pic.twitter.com/BgrFvV74nV— keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) January 31, 2024
14.
January 31, 2024
15.
what the fuck pic.twitter.com/vVikNWK8gS— rudy betrayed (@rudy_betrayed) January 30, 2024
16.
me:— tori (@doritenholm) February 1, 2024
Jeremy Allen White: pic.twitter.com/eYKZjtWmGH
17.
One thing an old person gonna do is be BUTT NAKED in the locker room. 😭— niccoya ⭐️ (@niccoyat) February 3, 2024
18.
unfortunate thing about going on a walk is that sometimes it makes you Remember— rayne fisher-quann (@raynefq) January 31, 2024
19.
oh ur a people pleaser? name 3 people that are pleased with you— abrish (@cxrnerrstone) February 1, 2024
20.
i ft my dad and he’s like “i miss u guys” and im like u guys? and hes like yeah bc u use they— nyah (@sexycommunitybf) February 2, 2024
21.
i knew i had a camel toe at the gym cus a girl literally did this pic.twitter.com/9vlmx2NwYn— mimi (@saturnloving) February 2, 2024
22.
HOW DID MY DOORDASHER PERFECTLY CATCH ME WALKING DOWN THE STAIRS IN MY UNDERWEAR THROUGH THE WINDOW THIS IS SICK pic.twitter.com/aUjNyjzzOX— lytch (@lytchell) February 4, 2024
23.
Yal remember when i got a digital billboard for 24 hours LMFAOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/qx6YXcM1mx— tia (@dontfacetimeme) February 4, 2024
If you need a closer look:
The billboard was real here’s a different POV! pic.twitter.com/JVcgzoxgHn— tia (@dontfacetimeme) February 5, 2024
24.
imagine eating a Costco hotdog here pic.twitter.com/loDNuVsPsV— bigsock (@biggersocks) February 2, 2024
25.
my cousin so illiterate 🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️ MAKED ??? pic.twitter.com/LBhzqvg1bT— Big Beezy 👸🏽 (@lelewopskino) February 3, 2024
26.
My printer is threatening me pic.twitter.com/FidSUot16L— Omnipotence (@omnipotnce) February 3, 2024