We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the biggest lie they caught their partner in. Naturally, the stories were much wilder than I expected. Here are the most jaw-dropping lies:
1. "My ex-boyfriend of 17 years was a big-time liar and a narcissistic jerk! He told me he was going to take care of his mom for the weekend, as she had just undergone a double mastectomy. Later, I received a call from a woman claiming to be his girlfriend, informing me that he was with her. If that isn't a lowlife, I don't know what is!"
2. "He said he had two kids when we met. After we started to get close, he revealed that he actually had four kids but lied because he knew that I wouldn't have anything to do with him with four. But wait, there's more! A couple of years later, he told me he had JUST found out he had an 18-year-old in Germany from when he was in the Army (though he actually knew for many years). We got married, and two months later, he confessed that he actually had two more kids. The younger one was actually born THE MONTH WE MET! Should I mention the time he told me his brother died? (Though he didn't really.) I could go on and on. Currently in the process of getting divorced."
3. "My ex lied for three years about being one year older than me instead of just two weeks older. I was young and naive; I didn’t think too hard about it when he claimed they changed his age so he wouldn’t have to join the military in Ukraine at 18 when he went back. It doesn't make a lick of sense. Turns out he was cheating on me anyway. Then, 10 years later, he had the nerve to contact me to get back together."
4. "I once dated a guy who, early on in our relationship, told me that he grew up on the South Side of Chicago, described how little money his family had, mentioned working multiple jobs, and claimed he attended a ritzy private school on a scholarship. I ended up visiting his family with him and, lo and behold, he grew up in one of the wealthiest suburbs. His mom drove a BMW, his dad drove a Porsche, and there seemed to be very few money problems at all. During dinner, he and his mom also bragged about how he would use his fake Irish accent to pick up women, and how he would have to keep up the accent in the morning after sleeping with them. Unfortunately, I stayed with this man for quite a while longer, enduring countless other lies and omitted truths."
—Anonymous
5. "My ex told me he was in a motorcycle accident where the light switch would cut off intermittently. He claimed he cut a cow in two and ended up in the hospital, in a coma, and had a fake kneecap. However, it turns out that an acquaintance of his is the actual owner of this story."
—Anonymous
6. "There was an incident where she initially claimed someone hit her car, and she knew who it was, only to confess a couple of days later that she hit the car herself while driving drunk."
—Anonymous
7. "When we first met in college, he said he was meeting with investors to start a baseball clinic facility and even emailed me plans of the building he was supposedly going to get started (all made up). He claimed he was attending school and would discuss classes and projects with me, but in reality, he hadn't been attending classes for at least a year and had been spending the tuition money his mom sent him on drinking and who knows what else. He also claimed to have a shoulder injury, which he said was why he couldn't play club baseball, when in fact, it was because he wasn't even a student. I would frequently inquire about his recovery, and we often discussed his injury, completely unaware of the truth. I only discovered the reality when his old roommates reached out, assuming I already knew."
—Anonymous
8. "My now ex-husband likely cheated on me in the first or second year of our marriage with his ex-girlfriend, but that wasn’t the worst part. I started realizing that he was a pathological liar and narcissist who would never be concerned about me or our new family. Soon, I realized that he and our live-in nanny had colluded to try to take my house, for which I had put the down payment and paid the monthly mortgage. They also filed many fake police reports about me while attempting to obtain an order of protection and sole occupancy of my home. Apparently, these two decided to try to steal everything from me. There’s a whole other set of criminal stories about this duo and all the illegal things they actually did to me, but suffice it to say, in the end, justice finally prevailed. She was deported back to Bulgaria, and he didn’t get the house, child support, or alimony."
—Anonymous
9. "My daughter’s father told many lies. One was that he was T-boned by an out-of-control truck when, in reality, he fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed his car. The biggest lie was when he told me he was actually one year older than me when we met. I found out, at seven months pregnant, he was actually two years YOUNGER than me when I saw his ID sitting on the table. This revelation came after we got a home together where he LIED ABOUT HIS REAL NAME AND BIRTHDATE on the application. Looking back, the landlord being shocked that there was nothing on him at all made sense. At the time, I thought it was because we were such young adults just starting out. Nope, he was 17 and not an adult at all!"
—Anonymous
10. "I married him. I don’t know what he was thinking, but he made up an elaborate story about being one-quarter American Indian, claiming his Gram was full-blood Sioux. They were from South Dakota, so it seemed plausible. After he died, I mentioned something about it to his sister. She laughed and asked why I would make up a story like that. His family didn’t believe me when I told them he had shared this story with me. Yeah, I looked like the liar."
—Anonymous
11. "My now ex-wife went back to college full-time so she could pursue a new degree to change careers. One of her classes was at night. Months after the class ended, she confessed to me that she had dropped it after the first week but didn’t inform me because she thought I wouldn’t approve (and I suspect she pocketed the refund). I hadn’t realized what she was doing because on class nights, she still "went to class."
—Anonymous
12. "My (now ex) partner told me he came from money and that he gave it all up to be with me. He claimed he was used to having a new Cadillac every year, just like both of his parents. He even showed me a big, beautiful house out in the country on a farm and told me he grew up there. After several years together, I finally had the chance to fact-check the things he’d told me (we had been doing over-the-road trucking, so we were never apart for years) and discovered he actually grew up very poor, in a small house in town. God only knows what else he lied about. Once I confirmed all the lies, I left."
—Anonymous
13. "He loved telling stories about his years living in India. The details were so vivid; it seemed believable. Imagine my surprise when he started adding details bragging about shipping drugs back to friends. Eventually, he slipped up and admitted that half his time in India was spent in prison for drug trafficking. It’s been four years, and I still give thanks every morning for escaping and living a happy, healthy life."
—Anonymous
14. "He pretended to deploy to the Middle East and concocted an elaborate story about how he got injured. I even received a picture of him. Come to find out, using iPhone location, that the photo was taken in Quantico, Virginia. He had lied about being deployed and injured just to manipulate me back into his life after I broke up with him."
—Anonymous
15. And lastly, "I found out that he bought a house with his ex-girlfriend. Previously, he told me he co-signed a loan for a friend to buy a home and eventually had to file a quitclaim deed. After 38 years of marriage, he finally came clean. This is the same friend he relocated to another state with. In that lie, he claimed that he relocated by himself, when in fact, they moved together as a couple. He claims he just didn't tell me everything. It wasn't a lie since they drove separate cars."
—Anonymous