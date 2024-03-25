8.

"My now ex-husband likely cheated on me in the first or second year of our marriage with his ex-girlfriend, but that wasn’t the worst part. I started realizing that he was a pathological liar and narcissist who would never be concerned about me or our new family. Soon, I realized that he and our live-in nanny had colluded to try to take my house, for which I had put the down payment and paid the monthly mortgage. They also filed many fake police reports about me while attempting to obtain an order of protection and sole occupancy of my home. Apparently, these two decided to try to steal everything from me. There’s a whole other set of criminal stories about this duo and all the illegal things they actually did to me, but suffice it to say, in the end, justice finally prevailed. She was deported back to Bulgaria, and he didn’t get the house, child support, or alimony."