People Who Dated Pathological Liars Are Sharing The Big, Fat Lies They Caught Their Partner In, And It's Kinda Scary How Easily Some People Lie

9.

"My husband told me he was going to a medical convention down in LA for the weekend. He was gone frequently, and as I was busy and exhausted dealing with two toddlers, I didn’t think too much about it until I happened to look at our credit card bill and saw a charge for an extremely famous historic hotel in San Diego. Like, THE MOST FAMOUS hotel in San Diego. The one they show as a prize on game shows. So I called him at his meeting. He actually tried to tell me I was wrong at first, but I pressed him. His excuse for being in an entirely different city? 'I thought I was going to LA, but when I got to the airport, I realized I had the wrong city, and I was too embarrassed to tell you.' Then he went on to tell me how old and crappy and disappointing it was and how I wouldn’t have wanted to stay there. Needless to say, we are divorced now. Sadly, that wasn’t even the lie that did it, just one of his more egregious ones. I’d been pretty gaslit by that point."