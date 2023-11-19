Skip To Content
    17 People Who Had A Moment Of Forgetfulness That Ruined Their Whole Freaking Week

    Note to self: Always remember to check that the bathroom stall has toilet paper before sitting down.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who forgot to take the glass off the stove before cooking in a rented RV:

    broken glass on a stove top
    u/Cultural_Lock_1810 / Via reddit.com

    2. This person who forgot to put on their parking breaks:

    car crashing into a fence and hitting parked cars
    u/PenguinPush / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who forgot to take cans of soda out of the car overnight while it was -16 degrees Fahrenheit:

    exploded frozen pepsi in a car
    u/OneEyedWilson / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who forgot to put the guard on the trimmer before giving themself a haircut:

    person with longer hair now has a buzzcut down the middle
    u/BipedalSnake / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who forgot their house and car keys in the mailbox:

    keys hanging from the mailbox
    u/mavelol123 / Via reddit.com

    6. These painters who forgot to put plastic on the ground to cover it:

    wood floors covered in paint
    u/JosephKirwan / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who forgot that their laptop was in the outside pocket of the bag they had checked at airport:

    smashed laptop
    u/sempiternal24 / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who forgot their headphones on the floor before they had their Roomba clean the area:

    tangled and twisted wired earphones
    u/Shiby92 / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who forgot to check their underwear before putting them on:

    a scorpion on their underwear
    u/animasci_ / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who forgot to take their air horn off their car's dashboard on a sunny day:

    exploded can that has smashed the window
    u/mrstoness / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who forgot to check for paper before they...started business:

    no toilet paper in the stall
    u/jjayyou / Via reddit.com

    12. This person who forgot to add water to the pot while steaming veggies:

    burned stove top
    u/JasonThaRed / Via reddit.com

    13. This person who forgot to take their remote off the heaters while they were cleaning:

    melted remotes
    u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who forgot to put sunscreen on:

    burned legs with tan lines at the feet
    u/Tekki / Via reddit.com

    15. This person who forgot to pack a whole piece of chicken in this frozen dinner:

    no chicken in the frozen meal
    u/snowyowl14_ / Via reddit.com

    16. These bar staffers who forgot to cover the pool table on a Friday night:

    drinks spilled all over the pool table
    u/Infinite-Set-2590 / Via reddit.com

    17. And lastly, this person who forgot to put their AirPods IN the case before they left home for a six-hour flight:

    empty case
    u/Toastwich / Via reddit.com