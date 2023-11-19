17 People Who Had A Moment Of Forgetfulness That Ruined Their Whole Freaking Week

1.
This person who forgot to take the glass off the stove before cooking in a rented RV:
2.
This person who forgot to put on their parking breaks:
3.
This person who forgot to take cans of soda out of the car overnight while it was -16 degrees Fahrenheit:
4.
This person who forgot to put the guard on the trimmer before giving themself a haircut:
5.
This person who forgot their house and car keys in the mailbox:
6.
These painters who forgot to put plastic on the ground to cover it:
7.
This person who forgot that their laptop was in the outside pocket of the bag they had checked at airport:
8.
This person who forgot their headphones on the floor before they had their Roomba clean the area:
9.
This person who forgot to check their underwear before putting them on:
10.
This person who forgot to take their air horn off their car's dashboard on a sunny day:
11.
This person who forgot to check for paper before they...started business:
12.
This person who forgot to add water to the pot while steaming veggies:
13.
This person who forgot to take their remote off the heaters while they were cleaning:
14.
This person who forgot to put sunscreen on:
15.
This person who forgot to pack a whole piece of chicken in this frozen dinner:
16.
These bar staffers who forgot to cover the pool table on a Friday night:
17.
And lastly, this person who forgot to put their AirPods IN the case before they left home for a six-hour flight: