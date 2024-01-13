Skip To Content
    13 Famous Men Who Were 50 Or (Much) Older When They Decided It Was Time To Have Their First Child

    So today I learned that Hugh Grant has five kids total and he started having them at 51.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The percentage of births to 50+-year-old fathers has increased significantly in the last several decades. And obviously, there’s nothing wrong with having children after 50, but I was curious which famous men became dads later in life, so here are a few that surprised me.

    1. In 2015, Jeff Goldblum welcomed his first son at 62 years old with his wife Emilie Livingston. They had another son in 2017.

    the family at his hollywood star
    Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    2. In 2012, Steve Martin had his first daughter when he was 67 with his wife Anne Stringfield.

    steve and anne dressed up at an event
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    3. In 2017, George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney gave birth to their first two children, a set of twins, when he was 56. Amal was about 39 at the time.

    closeup of the two at an event
    David Livingston / WireImage / Getty Images

    4. In 1982, James Earl Jones had his first son at 51 with his second wife Celia Hart who was about 34 years old at the time.

    his family dressed up at an event
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

    5. In 2014, Simon Cowell had his son at 54 years old with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman. Lauren was about 37 years old at the time.

    him and his family on the red carpet
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    6. In 2018, John Stamos became a first-time father at 54 when his wife Caitlin McHugh gave birth to their son. She was around 32 at the time.

    the family dressed up on the red carpet
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    7. In 2003, David Letterman had his first child at 56 years old with his then-girlfriend Regina Lasko. Regina was about 43 at the time and they are now married.

    Sylvain Gaboury / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    8. In 2011, Hugh Grant welcomed his first daughter at 51 years old with his then-girlfriend Tinglan Hong. In total, he has five children. He has two with Tinglan and three with his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein.

    Unique Nicole / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    9. In 2019, Andy Cohen had his first son via surrogate at 50. In 2022, he welcomed a daughter via surrogate.

    him and his son at andy&#x27;s hollywood&#x27;s star
    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    10. In 2020, Anderson Cooper had his first son at 53 via surrogate with his former partner Benjamin Maisani. Benjamin was about 47 at the time and they welcomed their second son in 2022.

    Brad Barket / Getty Images

    11. In 2010, Sir Elton John, along with his husband David Furnish, became a first-time fathers at 63 years old via surrogate. David was about 48 at the time. The couple had a second son in 2013.

    elton and his son walking on a soccer field
    Stephen Pond - Empics / PA Images via Getty Images

    Watford Life President Sir Elton John takes to the pitch with his son Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John as the new stand at Vicarage Road is named in his honor.

    12. In 2017, Jonathan Silverman became a dad at 51 when his wife Jennifer Finnigan gave birth to their daughter. She was about 38 at the time.

    they&#x27;re dressed casually with their baby at an NBC event
    Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Heifer International / Getty Images

    13. And lastly, In 1992, Warren Beatty's first child arrived when he was 54. Annette Bening was about 34 at the time and the couple married two months after. They have four children in total.

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images