The percentage of births to 50+-year-old fathers has increased significantly in the last several decades. And obviously, there’s nothing wrong with having children after 50, but I was curious which famous men became dads later in life, so here are a few that surprised me.
1.In 2015, Jeff Goldblumwelcomed his first son at 62 years old with his wife Emilie Livingston. They had another son in 2017.
5.In 2014, Simon Cowell had his son at 54 years old with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman. Lauren was about 37 years old at the time.
6.In 2018, John Stamos became a first-time father at 54 when his wife Caitlin McHugh gave birth to their son. She was around 32 at the time.
7.In 2003, David Letterman had his first child at 56 years old with his then-girlfriend Regina Lasko. Regina was about 43 at the time and they are now married.
8.In 2011, Hugh Grant welcomed his first daughter at 51 years old with his then-girlfriend Tinglan Hong. In total, he has five children. He has two with Tinglan and three with his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein.
9.In 2019, Andy Cohen had his first son via surrogate at 50. In 2022, he welcomed a daughter via surrogate.
10.In 2020, Anderson Cooper had his first son at 53 via surrogate with his former partner Benjamin Maisani. Benjamin was about 47 at the time and they welcomed their second son in 2022.
11.In 2010, Sir Elton John, along with his husband David Furnish, became a first-time fathers at 63 years old via surrogate. David was about 48 at the time. The couple had a second son in 2013.
12.In 2017, Jonathan Silverman became a dad at 51 when his wife Jennifer Finnigan gave birth to their daughter. She was about 38 at the time.
13.And lastly, In 1992, Warren Beatty's first child arrived when he was 54. Annette Bening was about 34 at the time and the couple married two months after. They have four children in total.