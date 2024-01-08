Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Poll badge
  • Quiz badge

Here Are 9 Controversial AITA Stories Where People Fought Over Money — Now You Decide Who Was Being Greedier

"The manager then tells my brother they can 35 pizzas ready by 12:45. My brother tells him that would work. When asked what to put on the line for a tip amount, my brother responded $0."

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

In case you haven't heard of r/AmItheAsshole, it's a subreddit where people post real-life conflicts they had and ask Reddit users to tell them if they were in the wrong or not.

Screenshot of the subreddit landing page
r/AmITheAsshole / Via reddit.com

After some time and plenty of feedback from redditors, a badge is added to the post that declares whether the person who posted the story is the asshole or not. But if it's decided that all parties in the story are assholes, an "everyone sucks" is added instead.

Screenshots with badges: Not the A-hole, Asshole, and Everyone Sucks
r/AmItheAsshole / Via reddit.com

For this poll, I've gathered nine posts about people arguing over money that were ruled "everyone sucks," and I'm forcing you to choose a side! I believe there's always one person who's just a liiiiiiitle bit more of the asshole in the situation, and I want you to tell me who that is.

Nickelodeon
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community