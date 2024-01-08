In case you haven't heard of r/AmItheAsshole, it's a subreddit where people post real-life conflicts they had and ask Reddit users to tell them if they were in the wrong or not.
After some time and plenty of feedback from redditors, a badge is added to the post that declares whether the person who posted the story is the asshole or not. But if it's decided that all parties in the story are assholes, an "everyone sucks" is added instead.
For this poll, I've gathered nine posts about people arguing over money that were ruled "everyone sucks," and I'm forcing you to choose a side! I believe there's always one person who's just a liiiiiiitle bit more of the asshole in the situation, and I want you to tell me who that is.