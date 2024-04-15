From "12 Puppies" To No T-Shirts "At All" — 26 Truly Wild Requests Celebs Had Backstage And On-Set

Being a celebrity can sometimes get you a lot of cool stuff — including the right to make pretty specific demands of the places you work. A celeb's list of preferences and requirements is sent ahead to a venue or set, and is called a rider. Here are 26 of the wildest ones:
1.According to information revealed during a lawsuit, Lady Gaga once asked for "a mannequin with puffy pink public [sic] hair" backstage. We assume "public" was a typo.
2.Graham Norton admitted that an unnamed celeb on his show asked for nine dressing rooms. Then, they changed their mind — they actually wanted a tenth room (to charge their phone, of course).
18.There was a time when Weird Al Yankovic asked for one "garish Hawaiian shirt" every show. He stopped when the collection became too big.
19.Pharell Williams' request for a framed Carl Sagan picture in his dressing room may have started off as joke but since then, it's become a regular part of his rider.
20.Mariah Carey reportedly asked for 100 doves and 20 kittens when switching on a British shopping centre's Christmas lights in 2009. The requests were denied for health and safety reasons, sources say.
22.The Foo Fighters' alleged riders include endless wild requests, like venue staff choosing four magazines that "show us you have a brain and fantastic interests."
23.George Clooney allegedly had a custom-built beach hut and hot tub placed next to his trailer while filming Gravity.
24.Britney Spears allegedly wanted a picture of Diana hanging in her dressing room while performing at the O2 London arena.
25.Jennifer Lawrence needed a bit of emotional reprieve while filming the intense Mother! and in this case, "emotional reprieve" meant "a fullKardashian-watching tent." "I eventually had to bring The Kardashians in," she joked when speaking of filming one particularly harrowing scene.
26.Will Ferrell's jokey rider once (unseriously) demanded an electric three wheel mobility scooter, a flight of stairs on wheels, a fake tree on wheels, and a rainbow on wheels.
