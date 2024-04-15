    From "12 Puppies" To No T-Shirts "At All" — 26 Truly Wild Requests Celebs Had Backstage And On-Set

    After her break-up with Bieber, Selena Gomez allegedly didn't want any crew to use the name "Justin".

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Being a celebrity can sometimes get you a lot of cool stuff — including the right to make pretty specific demands of the places you work. A celeb's list of preferences and requirements is sent ahead to a venue or set, and is called a rider. Here are 26 of the wildest ones:

    1. According to information revealed during a lawsuit, Lady Gaga once asked for "a mannequin with puffy pink public [sic] hair" backstage. We assume "public" was a typo.

    Lady Gaga, platinum blonde hair styled to the side, wearing makeup; alongside a mannequin displaying a high-waisted skirt
    Andrew Toth / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    2. Graham Norton admitted that an unnamed celeb on his show asked for nine dressing rooms. Then, they changed their mind — they actually wanted a tenth room (to charge their phone, of course).

    Graham Norton wearing a suit hosting a show, sitting and laughing with guests off-camera
    BBC

    3. In 1982, Van Halen asked for a bowl of M&Ms with all the brown candies removed.

    Left: Musician with striped guitar and bandana. Right: Close-up of multicolored candies
    Icon And Image / Getty Images

    4. Barbara Streisand reportedly asked security personnel to be dressed smartly — that meant no T-shirts "at all".

    Left: Portrait of Barbra Streisand smiling in a blazer. Right: White T-shirt with red cross mark
    Fotos International / Getty Images

    5. Madonna reportedly asks for a new loo seat in every venue she works at.

    Madonna wearing elaborate jewelry and a camo-patterned outfit; a toilet with the seat up in a clean bathroom
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    6. In 2007, J-Lo's rider allegedly included all-white everything — down to the couch, drapes, and candles.

    Elegant celebrity in a stylish updo and drop earrings poses at an event
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    7. Grace Jones asked for closed oysters. Closed? Yep, because "Grace does her own shucking," a description of the rider in her book read.

    Grace Jones in a purple headwrap and top, gold accessories. Right: Oysters on ice with lemon slices
    Jim Steinfeldt / Getty Images

    8. After her breakup with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez allegedly asked that no members of the crew in an Adidias commercial she was filming use the name Justin.

    Selena Gomez smiling at an event, wearing dangling earrings and a v-neck outfit
    Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images

    9. Lindsay Lohan reportedly demanded $860,000 and a one-on-one with Putin to appear on a Russian talk show. Her requests were not met (and TBH, we doubt she ever expected them to be).

    Person posing on red carpet in a shimmering strapless dress with hands on hips
    Leon Bennett / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    10. Cher reportedly wanted a whole room for her wigs during her '99 tour. To be fair, though, the wigs can share the room with her wardrobe if it's big enough.

    Cher in a sparkling outfit; mannequin heads with various wigs on shelves
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    11. Joe Jonas has admitted that his rider included "12 puppies."

    Split image: Left - Joe Jonas smiling, wearing a plaid jacket. Right - Two puppies sitting side by side
    Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

    12. Eminem allegedly asked for an entire koi pond.

    Person wearing a 50 Cent cap speaking into a microphone; adjacent image of koi fish swimming in a pond
    Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

    13. Metallica wanted bacon with every single meal during their 2004 tour. "BACON VERY IMPORTANT THAT BACON BE AVAILABLE AT EVERY MEAL AND DURING DAY," the rider reads.

    Person wearing a baseball cap and close-up of sizzling bacon
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    14. Jay-Z allegedly asked for "high-quality" pb&j sandwiches in his 2009 tour (reasonable, but pretty specific). He also supposedly requested seven dressing rooms on tour.

    Man in knit cap and sunglasses on the left; peanut butter and jelly sandwich on the right
    Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

    15. Christina Aguilera reportedly can't stand traffic and allegedly gets a police escort to avoid it.

    Interview with a blonde celebrity in a polka dot outfit engaging with a host
    Nbc Newswire / NBC Newswire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    16. A leaked 2011 rider from Katy Perry alledgedly stressed she have ABSOLUTELY NO CARNATIONS backstage.

    Person with pink hair styled in a wave, wearing pink jacket and earrings, beside a wall of pink and red blooms
    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

    17. Prince's 2004 tour rider asked for all his food to be wrapped and/or unopened.

    Person on stage in a sequined top and flared cuffs, with one arm extended
    Icon And Image / Getty Images

    18. There was a time when Weird Al Yankovic asked for one "garish Hawaiian shirt" every show. He stopped when the collection became too big.

    Person smiling in a bowtie and blazer alongside a floral print shirt
    Unique Nicole / WireImage / Getty Images

    19. Pharell Williams' request for a framed Carl Sagan picture in his dressing room may have started off as joke but since then, it's become a regular part of his rider.

    Pharrell Williams in a black cap and sunglasses next to Carl Sagan gesturing with space backdrop
    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    20. Mariah Carey reportedly asked for 100 doves and 20 kittens when switching on a British shopping centre's Christmas lights in 2009. The requests were denied for health and safety reasons, sources say.

    Mariah Carey smiling, wearing a black outfit; a white dove in flight
    Rob Kim / GC Images

    21. Iggy Pop wanted a Bob Hope impersonator at every show.

    Two side-by-side photos of comedian/actor Jim Carrey, left from &quot;Man on the Moon&quot; and right as character Andy Kaufman
    Classic Rock Magazine / Future Publishing via Getty Images

    22. The Foo Fighters' alleged riders include endless wild requests, like venue staff choosing four magazines that "show us you have a brain and fantastic interests."

    Person with long hair playing an electric guitar onstage
    Gie Knaeps / Getty Images

    23. George Clooney allegedly had a custom-built beach hut and hot tub placed next to his trailer while filming Gravity.

    Man in a casual jacket sitting, arms crossed, smiling at an event
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    24. Britney Spears allegedly wanted a picture of Diana hanging in her dressing room while performing at the O2 London arena.

    Princess Diana wearing a hat with wide brim; Britney Spears smiling with hoop earrings
    L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images

    25. Jennifer Lawrence needed a bit of emotional reprieve while filming the intense Mother! and in this case, "emotional reprieve" meant "a full Kardashian-watching tent." "I eventually had to bring The Kardashians in," she joked when speaking of filming one particularly harrowing scene.

    Two side-by-side photos: On the left, Jennifer Lawrence in a ruffled dress; on the right, Kim Kardashian looking at a phone
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / E!

    26. Will Ferrell's jokey rider once (unseriously) demanded an electric three wheel mobility scooter, a flight of stairs on wheels, a fake tree on wheels, and a rainbow on wheels.

    Two men sitting courtside at a basketball game engaged in conversation. One wears a colorful hoodie, the other a white hoodie
    Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

    Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!