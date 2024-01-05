Skip To Content
    "She Was Riding His Navel Like There Was No Tomorrow" — 15 Of The Worst Sex Scenes Movie Fans Have Ever Been Subjected To

    "It's like it was shot and choreographed by an alien whose only reference to human sexuality was softcore mags in the '90s."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/Preposterous_punk asked the good people of r/AskReddit, "What movie sex scenes make you want to scream 'that's not how it works!'?" So, we thought we'd share some of the most-upvoted replies:

    1. "In the movie Excalibur from 1981, there's a scene between a knight and a princess. The woman is completely nude on the bed. The knight is in full plate armour. The only bit of skin you could see on him was his face. He was 'thrusting' between her legs and acting like she was enjoying it."

    Warner Bros.

    "I first saw that movie at home when I was 15. I'm a dude, and even then I was thinking, 'wouldn't all that metal be cold to her? What happens if something gets pinched? Does the cod piece unlock just so he can get his dick out? Couldn't the sharp edges cut either of them?'

    Very odd scene."

    u/gr8Brandino

    2. "Every sex scene in The Room."

    Wiseau-Films

    —u/fuffing_cats·  

    "It's like it was shot and choreographed by an alien whose only reference to human sexuality was softcore mags in the '90s."

    —u/part_time85

    3. "Brokeback Mountain. They've been eating nothing but baked beans in the mountains for God knows how long, and you're telling me that with no preparation whatsoever they're going to have passionate, spontaneous sex?"

    Focus Features

    —u/Magnetic_Bed

    "Aren't both men supposed to be relatively inexperienced, sexually? Maybe the editors cut the next scene, where our heroes discover why condoms and Fleet enemas exist?"

    —u/cwthree

    4. "Pretty much every movie with a sex scene where they finish and just roll right over and go to sleep. Where’s the cleanup?"

    Fox

    —u/prodigy1367·  

    5. "Not a movie, but the sex scenes in Weeds always bothered me. They would make out for like two seconds and then the guy would go fully at it."

    Showtime

    "Every single time. No foreplay for either of them, no warning, just BAM! And he's done in 30 seconds or less. I assume a lot of the target audience is women and I can't for the life of me understand why this is supposed to be sexy to them."

    —u/xain_the_idiot

    6. "The jacuzzi scene in Showgirls. Or maybe that was a realistic depiction of what it looks like to have sex with someone while they have a seizure in a hot tub."

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

    —u/MarylandBlue  

    7. "So many movies where the implication is that they just had sex, but they roll out of bed with underwear on. I mean it’s possible, but it’s not very likely."

    Maryna Terletska / Getty Images

    —u/darthy_parker

    "'I wake up — this is what the script says — wake up next to a girl who I don't remember, and I get out of bed wearing boxer shorts.'

    He added, 'I don't know about America, but in Australia, if you are next to a really good-looking girl, you're not getting out with boxer shorts on or briefs, or anything!'

    Hugh Jackman on the nude scene in X-Men: Days of Future Past."

    —u/Haruki-kun

    8. "All softcore porn where it looks like the guy is humping her bellybutton."

    Laurence Monneret / Getty Images

    —u/SchrodingersNutsack

    "It's the women riding the guys' stomachs for me. I vaguely recall one where the guy still had on his underwear and you could see that she was riding his navel like there was no tomorrow." 

    u/CU_Tiger_2004·  

    9. "Like 90% of sex scenes are women on top, even though I’m pretty sure that’s not reflective of reality."

    Letizia Mccall / Getty Images

    —u/yourlittlebirdie·  

    "Shows more lady boobs and less dude back.

    They know what the people want." 

    —u/GozerDGozerian

    10. "They always omit the girl sitting on the toilet forcing herself to pee (to avoid a UTI), while the guy isn’t quite sure if he should be talking through the door."

    Showtime

    —u/CEEngineerThrowAway

    11. "The sheer number of romantic sex scenes in movies where they are very slowly moving in sync the first time they sleep together as if they were mythical soulmates. Instead of, you know, awkwardly stumbling and laughing because new body new rules."

    Searchlight Pictures

    —u/darkestvice

    12. "Both people ALWAYS finish at the exact same time... THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS (usually, anyway)."

    Somchai Um-im / Getty Images

    —u/RO_Thornhill

    13. "Any time it's in a shower."

    Fiordaliso / Getty Images

    —u/MaxFury80

    14. "Every movie where people check into hotels by just saying their name and being handed a key. A scary amount of people think it really works like this and have a tantrum if you ask for any more details or make the check-in process any more involved."

    Touchstone Pictures / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    —u/part_time85·  

    15. "Saltburn. You know the one."

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

    —u/Infamous-Magikarp

    Shout out to u/Preposterous_punk and r/AskReddit for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.     

    Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments below!