19 Celebs Who Refused To Go To The Oscars For Personal, Ethical, And Occasionally Sleep-Related Reasons

There are more reasons than you might think to avoid the Oscars. For some, it's a question of diversity (think: the 2015 #OscarsSoWhite hashtag); for others, it reads as meaningless industry posturing. And for a sleepy few, it seems, the Academy Awards are an unworthy distraction from a good nap. Here are 19 celebs who boycotted, skipped, or slept through the event, and why:
11.Alice Brady didn't show up to accept her Best Supporting Actress award in the '30s due to a broken ankle, so someone else accepted it for her. Except, it turned out that "someone else" was a randomer — and a thief.
12.Richard Burton knew he wouldn't win in 1966 after four previous nominations and no awards, so his wife Elizabeth Taylor stayed in Paris with him that year out of protest. She won Best Actress that year.
19.Think you're a hater? Well, I bet you've never said "I really detest all the mutual congratulation baloney and the invidious comparisons which they evoke," like actor John Gielgud did when speaking of the Oscars.
Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!