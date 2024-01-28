17 Books That Are Way, Way, Way Darker Than The Movies They Inspired

1.
A 17th-century Italian story called Cenerentola, on which the European version of Cinderella is based, involves a forced marriage to a king and not one, but six, wicked stepsisters.
In the Grimm story of Rapunzel, on which Tangled is based, the prince and Rapunzel end up wandering blindly through the forest for years.
Despite its reputation as a dark and violent movie, the book of American Psycho is even more grim.
The novel of Forrest Gump shows a gruffer, more cursing-friendly hero — and an even sadder ending.
Jurassic Park's novel had a much meaner John Hammond — and completely different deaths.
The original Sleeping Beauty by Giambattista Basile is very, very dark.
As if The Shining wasn't scary enough, the book it's based on shows Jack Torrance taking a roque mallet to his own face.
The Pursuit of Happyness shows an intense level of physical abuse between a young Chris Gardner and his stepfather which we never see in the film.
The book of The Life Of Pi is much, much more graphic than the movie.
Alice has a much more ~intense~ backstory in the Twilight books than in the movies.
Though The Road is already an extremely dark film, the book by Cormac McCarthy is even more disturbing.
And last but not least, yet another Disney shout-out — the J.M. Barrie book was way, way darker than the Peter Pan film.
