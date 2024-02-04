"It's A 10/10 With 10 Episodes" 22 Life-Altering TV Shows You Can Binge In Under 40 Episodes

Recently, Reddit user u/tobythenobody asked the people of r/AskReddit, "What TV show is 10/10 with less than 40 episodes?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:
1.
"Band of Brothers is 10/10 with 10 episodes but I guess that’s technically a miniseries."
3.
"Fawlty Towers. Hard to believe there were only 12 episodes made, it always feels like there were more."
5.
"Over the Garden Wall. It's an animated mini-series on Netflix that you should just go into blind."
6.
"Black Books has 18 episodes but it's one of my favourites."
7.
"Better Off Ted was a forgotten gem that's a quick binge."
10.
"Pushing Daisies is wonderful. It was canceled abruptly so there are a lot of loose ends, unfortunately."
12.
"Spaced is a show Reddit should love but is under-seen."
15.
"I didn't see The IT Crowd mentioned yet. It's legendarily funny."
16.
"Surprised it hasn’t been suggested yet: Barry."
17.
"Severance. Can't wait for season two."
19.
"Firefly. Gotta say Firefly."
20.
"The Queen's Gambit. Only seven episodes but it was perfect."