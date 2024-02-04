Skip To Content
    "It's A 10/10 With 10 Episodes" 22 Life-Altering TV Shows You Can Binge In Under 40 Episodes

    I'm about to binge-watch all of these...

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user u/tobythenobody asked the people of r/AskReddit, "What TV show is 10/10 with less than 40 episodes?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

    1. "Band of Brothers is 10/10 with 10 episodes but I guess that’s technically a miniseries."

    HBO

    u/rinzler40oz  

    You can stream this on Netflix in the US and on Sky Go or Now TV or buy it as download on Rakuten TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, Apple TV, Microsoft Store in the UK.

    2. "Chernobyl."

    HBO

    u/my7bizzos

    "That show actually made me feel nauseous. When they described the metallic taste in their mouths I swear I tasted it too. Incredible show."

    u/my7bizzos·  

    You can watch this on Amazon Prime and HBO in the US and on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and NOWTV in the UK.

    3. "Fawlty Towers. Hard to believe there were only 12 episodes made, it always feels like there were more."

    BBC

    "From Wikipedia: 'Both Cleese and Booth were keen on every script being perfect, and some episodes took four months and required as many as ten drafts until they were satisfied.' No wonder it was so good."

    u/Separate-Ad-9916

    You ca watch this on Amazon Prime in the US and UK.

    4. "Blackadder."

    BBC

    u/fishhead12  

    You can watch this on Hulu, Britbox Apple TV Channel , BritBox, BritBox Amazon Channel or buy it as download on Apple TV, Amazon Video, or Vudu in the US and BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, NOWTV, and Apple TV in the UK.

    5. "Over the Garden Wall. It's an animated mini-series on Netflix that you should just go into blind."

    Netflix

    u/nickrittinger

    You can watch this on Amazon Prime and Hulu in the US and Netflix in the UK.

    6. "Black Books has 18 episodes but it's one of my favourites."

    Channel 4

    u/PaddlinPaladin

    This is available on Amazon Prime in the US and Channel 4, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV in the UK.

    7. "Better Off Ted was a forgotten gem that's a quick binge."

    ABC

    u/vonkillbot

    This is available on ABC, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime in the US and on Amazon Prime and Apple TV in the UK.

    8. "Deadwood."

    HBO

    u/TheWanderingMammoth

    "The greatest show ever."

    u/judascat2016

    You can watch this on HBO, Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu ion the US and on Apple TV and Amazon Prime in the UK.

    9. "Mindhunter."

    Netflix

    u/scclconencjnfnc

    "Talk about a slow burn the first episode or two, but holy hell that show was incredible."

    u/abrakadamnit·  

    You can watch this on Netflix in the US and UK.

    10. "Pushing Daisies is wonderful. It was canceled abruptly so there are a lot of loose ends, unfortunately."

    ABC

    u/quackerzdb

    You can watch this on ABC, Apple TV, and Amazon Video in the US and on Max Amazon Channel or Max, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime in the UK.

    11. "Derry Girls."

    Channel 4

    u/QueenDany03

    "I binge this entire series in a single day regularly. The only thing I hate about this show is how short it is. It was utter perfection."

    u/Kikisashafan

    You can watch this on Netflix in the US and Netflix and Channel 4 in the UK.

    12. "Spaced is a show Reddit should love but is under-seen."

    Channel 4

    "It's Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost, (and Jessica Hynes) developing the style they would perfect with Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz etc. A hysterical show and only 14 episodes." 

    u/HunterHearstHemsley

    You can watch this on Apple TV in the US and on Apple TV and Channel 4 in the UK.

    13. "Freaks and Geeks."

    NBC

    u/pinback77

    "Judd Apatow said in 2014 'Everything I've done, in a way, is revenge for the people who cancelled Freaks and Geeks.'"

    u/AskYourDoctor

    You can watch this on NBC, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in the US and on Amazon Prime in the UK.

    14. "Fleabag."

    BBC

    u/hackthisnsa 

    "Season one was amazing, then somehow Phoebe Waller-Bridge blew it out of the water with the masterpiece that is season two." 

    u/llamainleggings

    You can watch this on Amazon Prime in the US and Amazon Prime and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

    15. "I didn't see The IT Crowd mentioned yet. It's legendarily funny."

    Channel 4

    u/Oseirus  

    You can watch this on Amazon Prime in the US and on Channel 4, Netflix, and Apple TV in the UK.

    16. "Surprised it hasn’t been suggested yet: Barry."

    HBO

    u/terror_rizing·  

    You can watch this Max, Vudu, Apple TV or Prime Video in the US and Sky Go or Now TV in the UK.

    17. "Severance. Can't wait for season two."

    Apple TV+

    u/TrLOLvis

    You can watch this on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime in the US and UK.

    18. "Cowboy Bebop."

    Adult Swim

    u/spjhon 

    "Cowboy Bebop was my gateway anime. I found it on a late Saturday night when Adult Swim was Saturday nights only."

    u/thanbini·  

    You can watch this on Netflix and Hulu in the US and Netflix and Prime Video in the UK.

    19. "Firefly. Gotta say Firefly."

    Fox

    u/Lucky-11

    "Can't believe I had to scroll this far for Firefly!"

    u/gamesterdude·  

    You can watch this on Disney Plus and Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus and Amazon Prime in the UK.

    20. "The Queen's Gambit. Only seven episodes but it was perfect."

    Netflix

    u/Ricks_murder_coat

    You can watch this on Netflix in the US and UK.

    21. "Mr Bean."

    BBC

    u/high5scubadive

    "It's weird how it feels like it ran for years, but there are only 15 episodes." 

    u/Sneptacular

    You can watch this on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Britbox Apple TV Channel, BritBox, and BritBox Amazon Channel in the US and  Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix Kids, BritBox, and BritBox Amazon Channel in the UK.

    22. "Succession."

    HBO

    u/dNYG

    You can watch Succession on Max in the US and  Sky Go or NOWTV in the UK.

    Shout out to u/tobythenobody and r/AskReddit for having this discussion.